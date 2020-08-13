Fernando Alonso crashes late on the second day of Indy 500 practice

By Nate RyanAug 13, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fernando Alonso suffered a crash Thursday with just under an hour remaining during Indy 500 practice, bringing an abrupt halt to what had been an encouraging two days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alonso was exiting Turn 4 when he dipped his car low onto the concrete, causing him to wiggle up the track and hard into the outside wall. He slid through the entrance to pit lane without further contact (watch the video above).

The two-time Formula One champion sustained right-side damage to the wheels of his No. 66 Dallara-Chevrolet, which was ranked as the sixth fastest on the speed chart at the time of the crash.

“Unfortunate it happened again today but hopefully it happened today and not on Sunday,” Alonso told reporter Dillon Welch in an interview on NBC Sports Gold. “We will start again. Everything was going more or less OK so far in the week. The team will go to work.”

Alonso said he thought the car would be repairable. Friday is another practice before qualifying Saturday.

“It should be fine,” he said.

Fernando Alonso’s damaged car is returned to the garage after a crash late in practice (Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/USA TODAY Sports Images).

It’s the second consecutive year that Alonso crashed on the second day of Indy 500 practice.

He failed to qualify for the 2019 event but is guaranteed to be in this year’s 33-car field, which has no extra entries that could bump him.

Alonso, who confirmed Tuesday that he won’t race in the Indy 500 for at least the next two years because of his new F1 deal with Renault, was fifth fastest in the opening practice Wednesday and said his Arrow McLaren Racing SP team “was improving the car a little bit each time.”

As a 2017 rookie, Alonso led 27 laps and finished 24th because of an engine failure.

Craig Hampson, Alonso’s engineer for this year’s race, told Welch in an interview earlier Thursday that he believed the Spaniard could win the 104th Indianapolis 500 if given a strong car.

Scott Dixon fastest on the second day of Indianapolis 500 practice

By Nate RyanAug 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott Dixon was fastest on the second day of Indy 500 practice Thursday, turning a lap at 226.102 mph in his No. 9 Dallara-Honda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Takuma Sato was second, followed by Marco Andretti, Conor Daly and rookie Alex Palou.

The rest of the top 10 were: Colton Herta, Charlie Kimball, James Hinchcliffe, Fernando Alonso and James Davison.

THURSDAY PRACTICE: Click here for Day 2 speeds at Indianapolis

COMBINED SPEEDS: Click here for the overall speeds from the first two days

The session had one incident as Alonso crashed with just less than an hour left in the session. The Arrow McLaren SP driver was optimistic that the car could be repaired without a backup.

Among the other notables on the speed chart Thursday: Ryan Hunter-Reay (11th); Tony Kanaan (14th); Helio Castroneves (16th); Josef Newgarden (18th); Graham Rahal (19th); Will Power (23rd); Alexander Rossi (26th) and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud (27th).

Felix Rosenqvist (24th) and rookie Dalton Kellett turned the most laps (141) around the 2.5-mile oval.

Teams mostly focused on race setup Thursday as they will receive 80 extra horsepower in the “Fast Friday” practice that will feature speeds above 230 mph for qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

The Indy 500 will take place Aug. 23; coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC with the green flag at 2:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH THE INDY 500 ON NBCDetails for the Aug. 23 race

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy