Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick team up again on NBC’s Indy 500 coverage

By NBC Sports StaffAug 14, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick will return to NBC Sports’ coverage of the Indianapolis 500, which will be broadcast Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC (green flag at 2:30 p.m.).

Tirico and Patrick, who both joined NBC Sports for its inaugural coverage of the event last year, will reprise their roles as host and studio analyst.

One of the most versatile voices in sports, Tirico also hosts NBC Olympics’ primetime coverage, Football Night in America and many other premier events, including hosting on-site at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year for the first-ever IndyCar-NASCAR crossover weekend.

AT THE BRICKYARD: Daily Indy 500 coverage schedule on NBC, NBCSN

He again will be joined during prerace, in-race, and postrace coverage by Patrick, who became the first woman to lead the Indy 500 in 2005 and also was the first female pole-sitter in NASCAR driver.

They will make their debut together duing practice coverage on Aug. 21, on NBCSN.

“My first Indy 500 last year exceeded my very high expectations in every way,” Tirico said in a release. “Although this year’s race will take place under unprecedented circumstances, I can’t wait to get back to Indy. I’m confident that our team at the Brickyard will provide viewers with as exciting a viewing experience as possible. I am also thrilled that Danica Patrick is along for the ride again this year. We had such a great time last May and look forward to bringing Indy home for the viewers again.”

Said Patrick: “The Indianapolis 500 is an event that transcends mainstream and motorsports which is why it’s so special. We are living during a time that if we can bring people together, we should. Even if it’s not physically. I am honored to be back with the NBC Sports team and Mike Tirico. The memories I have from 15 years at IMS hold such a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to make more this year in the booth, or however we are positioned in 2020!”

This will mark NBC Sports’ second season as the exclusive home of the NTT IndyCar Series, including the Indianapolis 500, which will take place in August for the first time ever because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Walt Kuhn/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 14, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 12 with six hours and 30 minutes of practice. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for 13 hours of practice the next two days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

TODAY’S PRACTICE: Click here for NBC Sports Gold stream

The track won’t be open to the general public during August.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold). Breakdown: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. oval veterans; 1-3 p.m. rookies and first-time Indy drivers; 3-5:30 full practice

Thursday, Aug. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11-11:30 a.m. — Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 pole qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Prerace show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500