Indy 500 qualifying schedule
Doug Mathews/IndyCar

Indy 500 qualifying: Today’s schedule, TV times, how the 33-car field is set

By Nate RyanAug 15, 2020, 12:02 AM EDT
The 33-car field of the 104th Indianapolis 500 will be set through the two-day Indy 500 qualifying schedule Saturday and Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Today’s session will determine the nine cars that will compete for the pole position and starting positions 10-30.

On Sunday, the pole position then will be determined in a Fast Nine Shootout (the top nine qualifiers also received NTT IndyCar Series points).

All on-track activity will be on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar pass (click here for streaming Saturday and here for Sunday), and Indy 500 qualifying will be on NBC from 3-5 p.m. ET Saturday and Indy 500 pole qualifying from 1-3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Last year, Simon Pagenaud captured the pole position on the way to winning last year’s Indy 500.

Qualifying speeds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are determined by a four-lap average around the 2.5-mile track.

Here is the Indy 500 qualifying schedule and how to watch on TV:

Saturday, Aug. 15

5:30 a.m. – Garage opens

6 a.m. – Tech inspection

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.; NBCSN 5-6 p.m.)

7:30 p.m. – Garage closes

Sunday, Aug. 16

8 a.m. – Garage opens

9 a.m. — Tech inspection

11-11:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Fast Nine pole qualifying (NBC begins at 1 p.m., NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Indy 500 daily schedules for practice, qualifying, race at the Brickyard

Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Walt Kuhn/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 15, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 12 with six hours and 30 minutes of practice. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for 13 hours of practice the next two days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

TODAY’S PRACTICE: Click here for NBC Sports Gold stream

TODAY’S QUALIFYING: NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-5 p.m. ET

The track won’t be open to the general public during August.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold). Breakdown: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. oval veterans; 1-3 p.m. rookies and first-time Indy drivers; 3-5:30 full practice

Thursday, Aug. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11-11:30 a.m. — Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 pole qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Prerace show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500