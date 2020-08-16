Marco Andretti puts storied racing family back on top with Indy 500 pole

By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti backed up his blazing speed in Indy 500 qualifying Sunday, knocking off Scott Dixon to win the pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s the first time an Andretti driver has been on the pole in 33 years at the Brickyard when Marco’s legendary grandfather, Mario, qualified first in 1987.

“It was awesome,” Marco said, crediting his grandfather with crucial advice (“the wind will scare you, but it won’t crash you”) for dealing with high crosswinds on the 2.5-mile oval Sunday.

Andretti, whose previous best start at Indy was third in 2013, turned a four-lap average at 231.068 mph in his No. 98 Dallara-Honda for the sixth pole position of his career and his first since 2018.

He is trying to join his grandfather (who won in 1969) as only the second Andretti to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

His father, Michael, was winless in 16 career starts at the Indy 500.

The Andretti Autosport team owner said Marco’s pole attempt Sunday was “fantastic, it was unbelievable. The car was so loose, and he just didn’t take his foot off the throttle, and he drove the hell out of it. He did a hell of a job.”

Dixon was second (the fifth front row start of his Indy 500 career), followed by a career-best Indy starting spot for 2017 winner Takuma Sato as Dallara-Hondas swept the top three.

Rinus VeeKay, 19, was the top Chevrolet in fourth after the best qualifying effort by a teenager in Indy 500 history.

Marco Andretti outperformed three other Andretti Autosport teammates in the Fast Nine as Ryan Hunter-Reay (fifth), James Hinchcliffe (sixth) and Alexander Rossi (ninth) all slowed down after they swept the top four spots in provisional qualifying.

Andretti, though, lost none of his pace after turning the fastest laps the past two days at Indy, where drivers given an extra 50 horsepower with a turbo boost mandated for qualifying setups by the NTT IndyCar Series that sent lap speeds skyrocketing over 230 mph.

Alex Palou qualified seventh, and Graham Rahal was eighth as the remainder of the field was set after positions 10-30 were determined in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Zach Osborne scores his first Pro Motocross 450 win at Loretta Lynn’s

By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series’ first trip to the famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch produced a first-time winner in the premier 450 class for Round 1 of the delayed 2020 season.

Zach Osborne won the overall event Saturday at the season opener in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as the historic amateur motocross venue played host to its inaugural national event with professional riders.

Continuing the momentum of his comeback from a February practice crash that left him with a fractured back and ribs and a broken wrist, Osborne finished second in the first moto and won the second moto.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory teammate Jason Anderson finished second overall after winning the first moto and finishing sixth in the latter.

It was the second consecutive victory in major dirt bike competition for Osborne, who broke through for his first Supercross victory in that series’ June 21 finale.

“I worked so hard to come back from injury, so it means a lot to be up here,” Osborne said after reaching the podium. “I’m so grateful that we even have the opportunity to be here and race.

“I’m appreciative of all the hard work everyone put in to make this happen, because we’re in hard times right now. This track raced unbelievably today, and it showed why it’s so legendary.”

Pro Motocross Round 1
Dylan Ferrandis won the 250 class.

Eli Tomac, who is aiming to become the first rider to win four consecutive Outdoors championships, finished third overall after rebounding from a disappointing seventh in the first moto with a runner-up to Osborne in the second race.

In the 250 class, two-time Supercross 250 West champion Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos for the overall victory ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Martin.

Because of the cancellation of the Washougal event, Pro Motocross will return to Loretta Lynn’s for the second round of the season on Aug. 22.

RESULTS

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-1)
  2. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (1-6)
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (7-2)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (4-5)
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (3-7)
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (8-4)
  7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (5-8)
  8. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (13-3)
  9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki (9-11)
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 47
  2. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 40
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 36
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 34
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 34
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 31
  7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 29
  8. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 28
  9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki – 22
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 21
  11. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 21

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
  2. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-2)
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-3)
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (4-4)
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (5-5)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-7)
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-6)
  8. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (10-8)
  9. Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha (8-12)
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (16-10)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 50
  2. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 42
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 42
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 36
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 32
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 29
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 27
  8. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 24
  9. Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha – 22
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 16
  11. Nick Gaines, Ringold, Ga., Yamaha – 16
  12. Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., KTM – 16
Pro Motocross Round 1
The 450 starting gate during the first Pro Motocross national event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.