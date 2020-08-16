F1 Lewis Hamilton Spanish
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th career victory in Formula One

Associated PressAug 16, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTMELO, Spain — Lewis Hamilton had no problems with his tires Sunday as he coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 37 points and clinching an 88th career victory to move within three of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The talk before the race was whether Mercedes’ tires would be vulnerable in the searing summer heat of Spain, after experiencing problems in the past two races at Silverstone.

But there were no such issues as Hamilton, who started from the pole position, finished a sizeable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen for his fourth victory in six races this season.

With his 156th podium, Hamilton broke a record he shared with Schumacher.

Valtteri Bottas placed third to fall further behind second-place Verstappen in the standings.

The winding 4.7-kilometer ( 2.9-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with its combination of slow and fast corners, is one of the hardest for overtaking.

After narrowly securing a record-extending 92nd career pole position Hamilton made a strong start on the long straight to the first corner. But Bottas was overtaken by Verstappen and the Racing Point of Lance Stroll – who jumped from fifth to third with a fine move on Bottas’ right flank.

Track temperatures on the circuit were around 50 degrees C (122 F) and Mercedes was concerned about catching too much sun.

“These black overalls are hot,” Bottas said during the race, throwing in an expletive for emphasis.

It was another miserable day for the struggling Ferrari team, with Sebastian Vettel finishing seventh and Charles Leclerc abandoning after his engine cut out on the track.

“I don’t know why the car switched off completely,” Leclerc said.

He crawled into the pits but the mechanics seemed at a loss to figure out what was wrong and his race was over on lap 41.

Scott Dixon rallies from spin; Marco Andretti paces Indy 500 practice

Indy 500 practice Dixon
Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon spun but still soared to near the top of the speed chart in Indy 500 practice Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, who had qualified second to pole-sitter Marco Andretti two hours earlier, lost control of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda about 40 minutes into the midafternoon session.

Dixon was OK after making light contact with the left front and left rear with his No. 9 Dallara-Honda, which his Chip Ganassi Racing team quickly repaired.

MARCO’S MOMENT: An Andretti back on the Indy 500 pole position

An hour and 2 minutes later, Dixon was back on the 2.5-mile oval and posted the third-fastest lap (223.686 mph) in the closing minutes of the session.

Andretti led the practice — and the speed charts for the fourth time in the past five days — with a 224.122 mph lap, followed by Helio Castroneves (224.067).

“I was just getting up to speed and kind of turned in and got a little wider than normal and felt fine, just kept turning it,” Dixon said after the incident. “And there’s actually a big bump there, and it hit the bump. And as soon as it hit the bump, the front wheels came off, and the rear just came around. I’m very lucky.

“It just barely brushed the walls. It actually looks like the car’s fine. Just the front and rear wing, so pretty lucky in that situation.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay (223.327) was fourth, followed by Santino Ferrucci (223.127).

Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 as teams switched back to focusing on race setups after receiving an extra turbo boost for qualifying over the past three days.

Other notables: Fernando Alonso (11th); Alexander Rossi (12th); Will Power (13th); Josef Newgarden (20th); Colton Herta (21st); Tony Kanaan (22nd); Simon Pagenaud (23rd); Takuma Sato (26th); Graham Rahal (30th).

The field of the 104th Indy 500 will return to the track Friday at IMS for a two-hour practice on Carb Day (11 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold) that will be the last warmup for the Aug. 23 race (1 p.m. ET, NBC).