Andrea Dovizioso won Sunday’s Austrian GP, which was red-flagged for a MotoGP crash that was among the most frightening in the history of the premier series.

During a race with speeds at 200 mph, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli collided in Turn 3 with 20 laps remaining in the race (watch the video above).

Both riders tumbled and through the grass and gravel traps for a few dozen yards as their bikes scattered debris across the circuit.

Zarco and Mobidelli were able to walk away from the wreck. Mobidelli was taken to the care center and declared fit to ride.

Dovizioso delivered the 50th victory in MotoGP’s premier series for Ducati. Joan Mir finished second (his first MotoGP podium), followed by Jack Miller.

Rookie Brad Binder, who scored his first career victory in last week’s race at Brno, and Valentino Rossi, who missed the crash between Zarco and Mobidelli by inches, rounded out the top five.