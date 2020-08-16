Indy 500 practice Dixon
Chris Owens/IndyCar

Scott Dixon rallies from spin; Marco Andretti paces Indy 500 practice

By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon spun but still soared to near the top of the speed chart in Indy 500 practice Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, who had qualified second to pole-sitter Marco Andretti two hours earlier, lost control of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda about 40 minutes into the midafternoon session.

Dixon was OK after making light contact with the left front and left rear with his No. 9 Dallara-Honda, which his Chip Ganassi Racing team quickly repaired.

An hour and 2 minutes later, Dixon was back on the 2.5-mile oval and posted the third-fastest lap (223.686 mph) in the closing minutes of the session.

Andretti led the practice — and the speed charts for the fourth time in the past five days — with a 224.122 mph lap, followed by Helio Castroneves (224.067).

“I was just getting up to speed and kind of turned in and got a little wider than normal and felt fine, just kept turning it,” Dixon said after the incident. “And there’s actually a big bump there, and it hit the bump. And as soon as it hit the bump, the front wheels came off, and the rear just came around. I’m very lucky.

“It just barely brushed the walls. It actually looks like the car’s fine. Just the front and rear wing, so pretty lucky in that situation.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay (223.327) was fourth, followed by Santino Ferrucci (223.127).

Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 as teams switched back to focusing on race setups after receiving an extra turbo boost for qualifying over the past three days.

Other notables: Fernando Alonso (11th); Alexander Rossi (12th); Will Power (13th); Josef Newgarden (20th); Colton Herta (21st); Tony Kanaan (22nd); Simon Pagenaud (23rd); Takuma Sato (26th); Graham Rahal (30th).

The field of the 104th Indy 500 will return to the track Friday at IMS for a two-hour practice on Carb Day (11 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold) that will be the last warmup for the Aug. 23 race (1 p.m. ET, NBC).

Kyle Larson earns fourth Outlaws victory this year at Knoxville

Kyle Larson Outlaws Knoxville
Trent Gower/World of Outlaws
By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
A dream season on dirt for Kyle Larson continued Saturday night with his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series victory this year at historic Knoxville Raceway.

Capping “The One and Only” with a wire-to-wire victory in the 30-lap feature race of the Brownells Capitani Classic, Larson earned a $50,000 payday in the event that essentially replaced the canceled Knoxville Nationals.

Though he has yet to win the prestigious race most associated with “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Larson said last week that a victory in The One and Only would be on par with the Knoxville Nationals because of its difficult format and competitive field.

“It means a lot,” said Larson, who has more than 30 victories in sprint cars and midgets this year and has been virtually unbeatable since the beginning of June. “We wish it was the Nationals but hats off to the Outlaws and Knoxville, and everyone who helps present this race and award this purse.”

Kyle Larson led all 30 laps of the feature event at Knoxville Raceway (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

The Elk Grove, California, native, who won the feature race opener Thursday night and also swept a World of Outlaws doubleheader weekend June 12-13, has won five of his past six starts at Knoxville in the No. 57 car owned by Paul Silva.

With his seventh Outlaws victory this season, Larson has 15 career wins in the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Larson’s win is his seventh win of the season with the Series – 15th career win overall – and the most historic one of his Sprint Car career, so far.

We’re only a year away from heartbreak or triumph at the 2021 Knoxville Nationals.

RESULTS, BROWNELLS CAPITANI CLASSIC

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson [1][$50,000]; 2. 41-David Gravel [5][$25,000]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$12,500]; 4. 2-Carson Macedo [6][$8,000]; 5. 71-Spencer Bayston [8][$7,000]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$6,000]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [9][$5,750]; 8. 17A-Austin McCarl [19][$5,500]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu [7][$5,250]; 10. 83-Daryn Pittman [12][$5,000]; 11. 26-Cory Eliason [14][$4,500]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz [24][$4,250]; 13. 18-Gio Scelzi [16][$4,000]; 14. 12N-Joey Saldana [10][$3,750]; 15. 48-Danny Dietrich [22][$3,500]; 16. 21-Brian Brown [21][$3,250]; 17. O9-Matt Juhl [23][$3,000]; 18. 19-Shane Stewart [15][$3,000]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [20][$3,000]; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen [11][$3,000]; 21. 9-James McFadden [13][$3,000]; 22. 17W-Shane Golobic [17][$3,000]; 23. 4-Terry McCarl [18][$3,000]; 24. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2][$3,000]; Lap Leaders: Kyle Larson 1-30.

Trent Gower/World of Outlaws