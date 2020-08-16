Zach Osborne scores his first Pro Motocross 450 win at Loretta Lynn’s

By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series’ first trip to the famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch produced a first-time winner in the premier 450 class for Round 1 of the delayed 2020 season.

Zach Osborne won the overall event Saturday at the season opener in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as the historic amateur motocross venue played host to its inaugural national event with professional riders.

Continuing the momentum of his comeback from a February practice crash that left him with a fractured back and ribs and a broken wrist, Osborne finished second in the first moto and won the second moto.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory teammate Jason Anderson finished second overall after winning the first moto and finishing sixth in the latter.

It was the second consecutive victory in major dirt bike competition for Osborne, who broke through for his first Supercross victory in that series’ June 21 finale.

“I worked so hard to come back from injury, so it means a lot to be up here,” Osborne said after reaching the podium. “I’m so grateful that we even have the opportunity to be here and race.

“I’m appreciative of all the hard work everyone put in to make this happen, because we’re in hard times right now. This track raced unbelievably today, and it showed why it’s so legendary.”

Pro Motocross Round 1
Dylan Ferrandis won the 250 class.

Eli Tomac, who is aiming to become the first rider to win four consecutive Outdoors championships, finished third overall after rebounding from a disappointing seventh in the first moto with a runner-up to Osborne in the second race.

In the 250 class, two-time Supercross 250 West champion Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos for the overall victory ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Martin.

Because of the cancellation of the Washougal event, Pro Motocross will return to Loretta Lynn’s for the second round of the season on Aug. 22.

RESULTS

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-1)
  2. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (1-6)
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (7-2)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (4-5)
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (3-7)
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (8-4)
  7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (5-8)
  8. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (13-3)
  9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki (9-11)
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 47
  2. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 40
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 36
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 34
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 34
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 31
  7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 29
  8. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 28
  9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki – 22
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 21
  11. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 21

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
  2. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-2)
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-3)
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (4-4)
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (5-5)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-7)
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-6)
  8. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (10-8)
  9. Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha (8-12)
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (16-10)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 50
  2. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 42
  3. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 42
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 36
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 32
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 29
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 27
  8. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 24
  9. Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha – 22
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 16
  11. Nick Gaines, Ringold, Ga., Yamaha – 16
  12. Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., KTM – 16
The 450 starting gate during the first Pro Motocross national event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Indy 500 daily schedules for practice, qualifying, race at the Brickyard

Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Walt Kuhn/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 16, 2020, 12:05 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 12 with six hours and 30 minutes of practice. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for 13 hours of practice the next two days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

TODAY’S QUALIFYING: NBC, 1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

TODAY’S PRACTICE: NBCSN, 3:30-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold

The track won’t be open to the general public during August.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold). Breakdown: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. oval veterans; 1-3 p.m. rookies and first-time Indy drivers; 3-5:30 full practice

Thursday, Aug. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11-11:30 a.m. — Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 pole qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Prerace show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500