American Flat Track will return to the Indy Mile at The Indiana State Fairgrounds, adding a doubleheader race event Friday and Saturday on the same weekend as the Indy 500.

It’s the first race at the Indy venue since 2015 for AFT, which added the Indy Mile as its second event this season after an July 31-Aug. 1 event in Lima, Ohio, was canceled.

The season opened with a July 17-18 doubleheader weekend at Volusia Speedway Park. Coverage of AFT events is available via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s the updated 2020 schedule:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – On the heels of its long-awaited season opener, American Flat Track makes the exciting announcement of its return to the legendary Indy Mile at The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center for a doubleheader event on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 – the same weekend as one of the most anticipated events in all of motorsports: The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For the avid racing enthusiast, the opportunity to witness America’s Original Extreme Sport race back-to-back just before the legendary Indy 500 presents an unprecedented opportunity for fans to enjoy a supreme weekend of American motorsports.

AFT officials continue to collaborate with public health experts to develop this comprehensive plan in accordance with all federal, state and local requirements. All race-day procedures have been thoroughly reviewed and will continue to be examined and updated to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities.

At all American Flat Track events new guidelines and protocols will include:

Reduction in ticket availability to conform with state and local guidelines for sporting events – 25% capacity for this event

Reserved seating areas to include buffer zones to provide ample space between fans

Everyone (including fans, competitors, staff, etc.) on-property will undergo a medical screening prior to admittance into the facility

Enhanced sanitation and disinfection protocols with frequent cleaning throughout the facility

Enhancements to mobile ticketing and elimination of printed tickets

Regular medical screening of staff and competitors

In most recent memory, Brad “The Bullet” Baker scored a commanding victory at this lauded venue aboard his Harley-Davidson XR750 in 2015. Plans to resurface the racetrack had seen this historic venue fall off of AFT’s schedule, but upon learning that the track’s original surface remains intact, AFT officials seized the opportunity to bring this fan and rider favorite back into the fold.

“We are very excited to be returning to race at the famous Indy Mile,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “AFT fans have a real soft spot for this historic venue that evokes fond memories of Kenny Roberts and the Yamaha TZ750 and many, many fast and fierce races since. To be able to race during the weekend of the Indy 500 represents a real bonus, as we will be able to showcase our sport to a whole new audience in addition to AFT’s loyal Midwest fanbase.”

A staple within the memories of flat track historians, the Indy Mile was a part of the inaugural Grand National Championship season in 1954 and has been won by many legends of the sport. Names like Chris Carr, Scott Parker, Jay Springsteen, Bubba Shobert, Ricky Graham and Kenny Roberts are all etched into the list of victors at The Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event also brings the return of Mile racing for the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class. Shayna Texter is the only active AFT Singles rider with a win at the facility. In the AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines class, Bryan Smith and Sammy Halbert are the only two active riders with premier class wins at Indy while JD Beach and Jarod Vanderkooi each have wins to their credit in the AFT Singles class.

In the wake of the mandatory Lima Half-Mile cancellation and last-minute track reconfiguration of the Laconia Short Track, AFT is thrilled to be able to add the Indy Mile I and Indy Mile II to its schedule in its effort to provide its fans with a full season of American Flat Track racing.

1. July 17: Volusia Half-Mile I – Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

2. July 18: Volusia Half-Mile II – Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

3. August 21: Indy Mile I – Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

4. August 22: Indy Mile II – Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN

5. September 5: Springfield Mile I – Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

6. September 6: Springfield Mile II – Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

7. September 11: Williams Grove Half-Mile I – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

8. September 12: Williams Grove Half-Mile II – Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA

9. September 25: Dallas Half-Mile I – Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Dallas, TX

10. September 26: Dallas Half-Mile II – Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Dallas, TX

11. October 2: Atlanta Short Track I – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

12. October 3: Atlanta Short Track II – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

13. October 9: Charlotte Half-Mile I – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

14. October 10: Charlotte Half-Mile II – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

15. October 15: AFT Season Finale I – TBA, Daytona Beach, FL

16. October 16: AFT Season Finale II – TBA, Daytona Beach, FL

Tickets for AFT’s return to the historic Indy Mile for its first doubleheader event on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to http://www.americanflattrack.com and AFT’s social media channels for ticketing news and the latest updates on AFT’s upcoming 2020 season.