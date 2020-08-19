The odds, picks, and projections for the 2020 Indy 500 have been released. The race takes place this Sunday, August 23. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app. The green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Marco Andretti, representing the third generation of the Andretti family, starts from the pole position. He’ll look to become the first Andretti to win the Indy 500 since his grandfather, racing legend Mario Andretti, did so in 1969.
Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon enters the race as the series points leader after racking up three consecutive wins to open the 2020 season. Dixon, who has finished no worse than fifth in five of the season’s six races, is one of eight past Indy 500 winners in this year’s field.
Below are the 2020 Indy 500 odds for all 33 drivers:
2020 Indy 500 Odds:
|Winner
|Top 3
|Scott Dixon
|+400
|+125
|Alexander Rossi
|+750
|+215
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|+800
|+235
|Marco Andretti
|+850
|+250
|Josef Newgarden
|+1100
|+300
|Will Power
|+1200
|+350
|Simon Pagenaud
|+1400
|+400
|Takuma Sato
|+1600
|+450
|Rinus VeeKay
|+1600
|+450
|Colton Herta
|+2000
|+550
|James Hinchcliffe
|+2200
|+600
|Fernando Alonso
|+2500
|+650
|Conor Daly
|+2500
|+650
|Graham Rahal
|+2500
|+650
|Felix Rosenqvist
|+2500
|+650
|Helio Castroneves
|+3300
|+800
|Patricio O’Ward
|+3500
|+850
|Ed Carpenter
|+4000
|+1000
|Marcus Ericsson
|+4500
|+1100
|Alex Palou
|+4500
|+1100
|Oliver Askew
|+5000
|+1200
|Santino Ferrucci
|+5000
|+1200
|Tony Kanaan
|+5000
|+1200
|Spencer Pigot
|+5000
|+1200
|Zach Veach
|+6600
|+1600
|Jack Harvey
|+8000
|+2000
|Charlie Kimball
|+12500
|+3000
|James Davison
|+20000
|+5000
|Sage Karam
|+25000
|+6000
|J.R. Hildebrand
|+25000
|+6000
|Max Chilton
|+40000
|+10000
|Dalton Kellett
|+40000
|+10000
|Ben Hanley
|+50000
|+12500
