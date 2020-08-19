Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The odds, picks, and projections for the 2020 Indy 500 have been released. The race takes place this Sunday, August 23. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app. The green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Marco Andretti, representing the third generation of the Andretti family, starts from the pole position. He’ll look to become the first Andretti to win the Indy 500 since his grandfather, racing legend Mario Andretti, did so in 1969.

Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon enters the race as the series points leader after racking up three consecutive wins to open the 2020 season. Dixon, who has finished no worse than fifth in five of the season’s six races, is one of eight past Indy 500 winners in this year’s field.

Below are the 2020 Indy 500 odds for all 33 drivers:

2020 Indy 500 Odds:

Winner Top 3 Scott Dixon +400 +125 Alexander Rossi +750 +215 Ryan Hunter-Reay +800 +235 Marco Andretti +850 +250 Josef Newgarden +1100 +300 Will Power +1200 +350 Simon Pagenaud +1400 +400 Takuma Sato +1600 +450 Rinus VeeKay +1600 +450 Colton Herta +2000 +550 James Hinchcliffe +2200 +600 Fernando Alonso +2500 +650 Conor Daly +2500 +650 Graham Rahal +2500 +650 Felix Rosenqvist +2500 +650 Helio Castroneves +3300 +800 Patricio O’Ward +3500 +850 Ed Carpenter +4000 +1000 Marcus Ericsson +4500 +1100 Alex Palou +4500 +1100 Oliver Askew +5000 +1200 Santino Ferrucci +5000 +1200 Tony Kanaan +5000 +1200 Spencer Pigot +5000 +1200 Zach Veach +6600 +1600 Jack Harvey +8000 +2000 Charlie Kimball +12500 +3000 James Davison +20000 +5000 Sage Karam +25000 +6000 J.R. Hildebrand +25000 +6000 Max Chilton +40000 +10000 Dalton Kellett +40000 +10000 Ben Hanley +50000 +12500

RELATED: How to watch the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold: All on-track activity in the NTT IndyCar Series will be featured on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass.