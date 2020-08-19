2020 Indy 500 odds: Who is the favorite to win on Sunday?

By Mary OmatigaAug 19, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The odds, picks, and projections for the 2020 Indy 500 have been released. The race takes place this Sunday, August 23. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app. The green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Marco Andretti, representing the third generation of the Andretti family, starts from the pole position. He’ll look to become the first Andretti to win the Indy 500 since his grandfather, racing legend Mario Andretti, did so in 1969.

Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon enters the race as the series points leader after racking up three consecutive wins to open the 2020 season. Dixon, who has finished no worse than fifth in five of the season’s six races, is one of eight past Indy 500 winners in this year’s field.

Below are the 2020 Indy 500 odds for all 33 drivers:

2020 Indy 500 Odds:

Winner Top 3
Scott Dixon +400 +125
Alexander Rossi +750 +215
Ryan Hunter-Reay +800 +235
Marco Andretti +850 +250
Josef Newgarden +1100 +300
Will Power +1200 +350
Simon Pagenaud +1400 +400
Takuma Sato +1600 +450
Rinus VeeKay +1600 +450
Colton Herta +2000 +550
James Hinchcliffe +2200 +600
Fernando Alonso +2500 +650
Conor Daly +2500 +650
Graham Rahal +2500 +650
Felix Rosenqvist +2500 +650
Helio Castroneves +3300 +800
Patricio O’Ward +3500 +850
Ed Carpenter +4000 +1000
Marcus Ericsson +4500 +1100
Alex Palou +4500 +1100
Oliver Askew +5000 +1200
Santino Ferrucci +5000 +1200
Tony Kanaan +5000 +1200
Spencer Pigot +5000 +1200
Zach Veach +6600 +1600
Jack Harvey +8000 +2000
Charlie Kimball +12500 +3000
James Davison +20000 +5000
Sage Karam +25000 +6000
J.R. Hildebrand +25000 +6000
Max Chilton +40000 +10000
Dalton Kellett +40000 +10000
Ben Hanley +50000 +12500

       RELATEDHow to watch the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold: All on-track activity in the NTT IndyCar Series will be featured on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass.

Alexander Rossi becomes latest victim of elaborate IndyCar prank

By Nate RyanAug 19, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NTT IndyCar Series drivers are well known for being pranksters, and Andretti Autosport has a long history of some high-profile jokes that have included missing toilet seats, sawed-off bike frames and internationally shipped shoes.

But few have been quite as elaborate as the trick played Wednesday morning on Andretti’s Alexander Rossi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner discovered the wheels missing from the golf kart outside his motorhome and immediately vowed revenge.

As Rossi noted, though, the list of suspects could be endless given the frequency of pranks in the IndyCar paddock.

One of the most notorious culprits immediately proclaimed his innocence, though.

Here’s a roundup below of some other reactions to Rossi’s missing wheels.

Among those impressed were Conor Daly, who dealt with the repercussions of a “balloons in the bedroom” gag three years ago at the Brickyard, and Colton Herta, who lost his phone for a few hours during preseason Media Day this year.

It also got the seal of approval from Dario Franchitti, who once sawed Kanaan’s bike in half during a nationally televised 2005 interview when they were teammates at Andretti.