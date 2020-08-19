Alex Zanardi recovery
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Alex Zanardi showing ‘significant improvements’ in crash recovery

Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN — Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi again was released from intensive care on Wednesday after showing “significant improvements” in his recovery from a handbike crash.

Zanardi was moved back into intensive care last month, just three days after being transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center. He was seriously injured in a handbike crash in June.

“The patient has responded with significant clinical improvements,” read a statement from the Milan hospital where he is being treated.

“For that reason he is currently being treated with semi-intensive care at the Operational Unit of Neurorianimation.”

Zanardi underwent three delicate surgeries at a hospital in Siena to stabilize him and reconstruct his severely damaged face after crashing into an oncoming truck during a relay event near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19.

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, had been on a ventilator in a medically induced coma since the crash.

He suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

He was a winner and two-time champion in the CART series who also drove in Formula One and IMSA, most recently in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

In June, Pope Francis penned a handwritten letter of encouragement assuring Zanardi and his family of his prayers. The pope praised Zanardi as an example of strength amid adversity.

Alexander Rossi becomes latest victim of elaborate IndyCar prank

By Nate RyanAug 19, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NTT IndyCar Series drivers are well known for being pranksters, and Andretti Autosport has a long history of some high-profile jokes that have included missing toilet seats, sawed-off bike frames and internationally shipped shoes.

But few have been quite as elaborate as the trick played Wednesday morning on Andretti’s Alexander Rossi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner discovered the wheels missing from the golf kart outside his motorhome and immediately vowed revenge.

As Rossi noted, though, the list of suspects could be endless given the frequency of pranks in the IndyCar paddock.

One of the most notorious culprits immediately proclaimed his innocence, though.

Here’s a roundup below of some other reactions to Rossi’s missing wheels.

Among those impressed were Conor Daly, who dealt with the repercussions of a “balloons in the bedroom” gag three years ago at the Brickyard, and Colton Herta, who lost his phone for a few hours during preseason Media Day this year.

It also got the seal of approval from Dario Franchitti, who once sawed Kanaan’s bike in half during a nationally televised 2005 interview when they were teammates at Andretti.