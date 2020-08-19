Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Superstar Racing Experience has added another Indy 500 winner to its lineup Wednesday, announcing Helio Castroneves would join the series’ debut season next year.

Castroneves, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2001-02 and ’09, was the fifth driver named to the SRX. The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte (who was announced last week), Paul Tracy and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner.

Castroneves has been openly exploring new opportunities for next season. He has raced full time in IMSA this season for Team Penske, which is ending its Acura sports car team after the season, and will be making his 20th Indy 500 start with the team on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC).

‘I STILL HAVE A LOT OF FIRE’: Castroneves determined to race 2021

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Helio Castroneves, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate. Kanaan and Tracy were both on Evernham’s SRX driver dream list, which also included Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya.

