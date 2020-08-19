Superstar Racing Experience Helio Castroneves
Chris Jones/IndyCar

Helio Castroneves joins Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series

By Nate RyanAug 19, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Superstar Racing Experience has added another Indy 500 winner to its lineup Wednesday, announcing Helio Castroneves would join the series’ debut season next year.

Castroneves, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 2001-02 and ’09, was the fifth driver named to the SRX. The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte (who was announced last week), Paul Tracy and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner.

Castroneves has been openly exploring new opportunities for next season. He has raced full time in IMSA this season for Team Penske, which is ending its Acura sports car team after the season, and will be making his 20th Indy 500 start with the team on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC).

‘I STILL HAVE A LOT OF FIRE’: Castroneves determined to race 2021

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Helio Castroneves, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate. Kanaan and Tracy were both on Evernham’s SRX driver dream list, which also included Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Here’s the release from SRX:

Castroneves, a Brazilian IndyCar driver has had a historic career, totaling 30 wins and 50 pole positions.

Castroneves’ career highlights include winning the 2001, 2002 and 2009 Indianapolis 500. Castroneves is set to race for Team Penske in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

"I am so excited to be joining the SRX series. I look forward to competing with legendary drivers at historic short tracks and bringing the fans an awesome racing product. Evenly matched cars, elite driving talent and a primetime window on CBS – this will be fun," said Castroneves.

Castroneves joins Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy and Bobby Labonte as the fifth confirmed driver for the series that will air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS Television Network in the Summer of 2021.

Alexander Rossi becomes latest victim of elaborate IndyCar prank

By Nate RyanAug 19, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
NTT IndyCar Series drivers are well known for being pranksters, and Andretti Autosport has a long history of some high-profile jokes that have included missing toilet seats, sawed-off bike frames and internationally shipped shoes.

But few have been quite as elaborate as the trick played Wednesday morning on Andretti’s Alexander Rossi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner discovered the wheels missing from the golf kart outside his motorhome and immediately vowed revenge.

As Rossi noted, though, the list of suspects could be endless given the frequency of pranks in the IndyCar paddock.

One of the most notorious culprits immediately proclaimed his innocence, though.

Here’s a roundup below of some other reactions to Rossi’s missing wheels.

Among those impressed were Conor Daly, who dealt with the repercussions of a “balloons in the bedroom” gag three years ago at the Brickyard, and Colton Herta, who lost his phone for a few hours during preseason Media Day this year.

It also got the seal of approval from Dario Franchitti, who once sawed Kanaan’s bike in half during a nationally televised 2005 interview when they were teammates at Andretti.