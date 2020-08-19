Indy 500 weather forecast: Will it be rain or shine for 2020 race?

The 104th Indianapolis 500 is finally happening this Sunday on NBC and we have the Indy 500 weather forecast, race schedule, and more below.

The event was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic marking the first time that the Indy 500 is being held outside the month of May.  The Indianapolis Motor Speedway initially announced in June that the race would be held with a limited fan capacity of 50 percent, but made the tough decision earlier this month to have no fans in attendance due to rising concerns over the virus in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

This is also the first Indianapolis 500 under new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, who purchased the world’s most famous racetrack this past January from Hulman and Co., which owned the track since 1945. Penske’s cars have earned a record 18 wins in the Indianapolis 500, and Team Penske is seeking their third consecutive victory (Will Power – 2018, Simon Pagenaud – 2019).

Indy 500 weather forecast:

As of Wednesday, the wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees, and a 23% chance of rain at the start of the race.

How to watch the Indy 500?

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 23. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The command to start engines will be given at 2:23 p.m., and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m.

2020 Indy 500 Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Pre-race show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 2020 Indy 500

Alexander Rossi becomes latest victim of elaborate IndyCar prank

NTT IndyCar Series drivers are well known for being pranksters, and Andretti Autosport has a long history of some high-profile jokes that have included missing toilet seats, sawed-off bike frames and internationally shipped shoes.

But few have been quite as elaborate as the trick played Wednesday morning on Andretti’s Alexander Rossi at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner discovered the wheels missing from the golf kart outside his motorhome and immediately vowed revenge.

As Rossi noted, though, the list of suspects could be endless given the frequency of pranks in the IndyCar paddock.

One of the most notorious culprits immediately proclaimed his innocence, though.

Here’s a roundup below of some other reactions to Rossi’s missing wheels.

Among those impressed were Conor Daly, who dealt with the repercussions of a “balloons in the bedroom” gag three years ago at the Brickyard, and Colton Herta, who lost his phone for a few hours during preseason Media Day this year.

It also got the seal of approval from Dario Franchitti, who once sawed Kanaan’s bike in half during a nationally televised 2005 interview when they were teammates at Andretti.