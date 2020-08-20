The 104th Indianapolis 500 is finally happening this Sunday on NBC and we have the Indy 500 weather forecast, race schedule, and more below.
The event was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic marking the first time that the Indy 500 is being held outside the month of May. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway initially announced in June that the race would be held with a limited fan capacity of 50 percent, but made the tough decision earlier this month to have no fans in attendance due to rising concerns over the virus in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.
This is also the first Indianapolis 500 under new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, who purchased the world’s most famous racetrack this past January from Hulman and Co., which owned the track since 1945. Penske’s cars have earned a record 18 wins in the Indianapolis 500, and Team Penske is seeking their third consecutive victory (Will Power – 2018, Simon Pagenaud – 2019).
Indy 500 weather forecast:
As of Thursday, the wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees, and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.
How to watch the Indy 500?
The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 23. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app.
The command to start engines will be given at 2:23 p.m., and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m.
2020 Indy 500 Schedule
Sunday, Aug. 23
7 a.m. — Garage opens
10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection
12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane
1 p.m. — Pre-race show begins on NBC
1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid
2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines
2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 2020 Indy 500
Grand Prix of Portland race organizers announced a three-year extension Friday with the city to continue playing host to the NTT IndyCar Series through the 2023 season.
IndyCar returned to the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course last year after an 11-year absence. The Sept. 13, 2020 race at Portland was canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the release announcing the news, the 2021 date will be announced later this year. During a news conference Wednesday, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said IndyCar hopes to announce next year’s schedule by the end of September.
Here’s the release from the Grand Prix of Portland:
PORTLAND, Ore. (August 20, 2020) – After reaching a three-year extension to their current agreement, City of Portland and Green Savoree Portland LLC officials announced today that the Grand Prix of Portland will return to the Pacific Northwest and Portland International Raceway (PIR) through at least 2023.
The 2021 date for the Grand Prix of Portland at PIR will be announced by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES later this year. The event was canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Oregon’s statewide restrictions on public gatherings.
“I was fortunate as a teenager to attend the Indy 500,” says Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I remember the excitement then and we saw the same energy at the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix of Portland races. As the only event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the race not only provides tremendous thrills but also contributes $12-$15 million in economic benefits for the city. I’m excited to see this premier race in Portland for at least the next three years.”
“We are very pleased to have ‘Portland’s Fastest Park’, the Portland International Raceway, hosting the Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series race for three additional years,” says Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “The Grand Prix has established itself as a summer tradition as Portlanders enjoy the festival atmosphere, the cars, and camaraderie. We look to 2021 through 2023 with great anticipation.”
“We’re disappointed to not be able to bring IndyCar racing back to the great fans in the Pacific Northwest later this summer, but our team is excited to be back in 2021 and beyond through this continued partnership with the City of Portland and the Portland Parks & Recreation division,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland. “We appreciate Mayor Wheeler, the commissioners, Director Long, E.C. (Mueller) and the entire PIR team for their ongoing support of the Grand Prix of Portland, and working with us to make the Grand Prix of Portland even better when it returns next year.”
Ticket purchasers on file for the 2020 event will receive a direct communication from Green Savoree Portland LLC soon on their available options. Ongoing Grand Prix of Portland updates will be posted to portlandgp.com. Race fans can also stay up to speed on the event via social media by following #PortlandGP.