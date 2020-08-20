Grand Prix of Portland race organizers announced a three-year extension Friday with the city to continue playing host to the NTT IndyCar Series through the 2023 season.

IndyCar returned to the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course last year after an 11-year absence. The Sept. 13, 2020 race at Portland was canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the release announcing the news, the 2021 date will be announced later this year. During a news conference Wednesday, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said IndyCar hopes to announce next year’s schedule by the end of September.

Here’s the release from the Grand Prix of Portland: