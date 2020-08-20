Portland IndyCar extension
IndyCar: GP of Portland announces three-year extension through 2023

By Nate RyanAug 20, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Grand Prix of Portland race organizers announced a three-year extension Friday with the city to continue playing host to the NTT IndyCar Series through the 2023 season.

IndyCar returned to the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course last year after an 11-year absence. The Sept. 13, 2020 race at Portland was canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the release announcing the news, the 2021 date will be announced later this year. During a news conference Wednesday, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said IndyCar hopes to announce next year’s schedule by the end of September.

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 20, 2020) – After reaching a three-year extension to their current agreement, City of Portland and Green Savoree Portland LLC officials announced today that the Grand Prix of Portland will return to the Pacific Northwest and Portland International Raceway (PIR) through at least 2023.

The 2021 date for the Grand Prix of Portland at PIR will be announced by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES later this year. The event was canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Oregon’s statewide restrictions on public gatherings.

“I was fortunate as a teenager to attend the Indy 500,” says Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I remember the excitement then and we saw the same energy at the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix of Portland races. As the only event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the race not only provides tremendous thrills but also contributes $12-$15 million in economic benefits for the city. I’m excited to see this premier race in Portland for at least the next three years.”

“We are very pleased to have ‘Portland’s Fastest Park’, the Portland International Raceway, hosting the Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series race for three additional years,” says Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “The Grand Prix has established itself as a summer tradition as Portlanders enjoy the festival atmosphere, the cars, and camaraderie. We look to 2021 through 2023 with great anticipation.”

“We’re disappointed to not be able to bring IndyCar racing back to the great fans in the Pacific Northwest later this summer, but our team is excited to be back in 2021 and beyond through this continued partnership with the City of Portland and the Portland Parks & Recreation division,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland. “We appreciate Mayor Wheeler, the commissioners, Director Long, E.C. (Mueller) and the entire PIR team for their ongoing support of the Grand Prix of Portland, and working with us to make the Grand Prix of Portland even better when it returns next year.”

Ticket purchasers on file for the 2020 event will receive a direct communication from Green Savoree Portland LLC soon on their available options. Ongoing Grand Prix of Portland updates will be posted to portlandgp.com. Race fans can also stay up to speed on the event via social media by following #PortlandGP.

Two sprint car drivers test positive for COVID-19 after World of Outlaws race

By Nate RyanAug 20, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Two drivers each announced a positive test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after racing in the World of Outlaws Series event at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa last week.

Daryn Pittman, who made the feature race in all three nights of The One And Only event (finishing 10th Saturday in the main event won by Kyle Larson), announced he “recently tested positive” for COVID-19 in a Twitter post Wednesday night.

Pittman, who said he was feeling better after a fever and body aches, said other members of his team also tested positive for COVID-19. He advised those who were in contact with him at Knoxville to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Paul McMahan, who competes regularly in the All Star Circuit of Champions, posted Thursday afternoon that he and his wife, Jan, had tested positive Tuesday after his wife returned from Knoxville feeling ill and with a high fever. McMahan said he is asymptomatic but has been self-isolating with Jan.

Kraig Kinser Racing, which also raced at Knoxville, tweeted late Thursday afternoon it was sitting out this weekend after members of its team tested positive.

Knoxville Raceway released a statement Thursday that a member of its staff also tested positive for COVID-19 after the race weekend. The track said it was aware of “several positive COVID-19 results this week” within the sprint car racing community and was working with Marion County health officials.

A World of Outlaws spokesperson told NBC Sports that the series advised its Platinum drivers (who are running for seasonlong points) to get COVID-19 tests earlier this week and also has conducted contact tracing from Knoxville.

The World of Outlaws also will be closing the pit area to fans until further notice and limit access through temperature checks and health questionnaires.

Pittman and McMahan both said they wouldn’t be racing this weekend. The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is scheduled for a doubleheader weekend in North Dakota on Friday at River Cities Speedway and Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway. The ASCOC is racing in Wisconsin and Indiana.

“The One and Only” essentially replaced the 60th annual Knoxville Nationals, which was postponed to next year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has raced several times this season at the half-mile dirt track known as the Sprint Car Capital of the World, returning May 8 at Knoxville for its first race during the pandemic without fans.

The track has been playing host to sprint car races with limited crowds since June.