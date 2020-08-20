Knoxville Raceway said a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after its recent World of Outlaws races amidst reports of an apparent outbreak from the Aug. 13-15 event at the Iowa track.
Three sprint car drivers who raced in The One and Only event, which was the stand-in for the postponed Knoxville Nationals, tweeted they had positive COVID-19 tests, and at least three teams are skipping races this weekend because of positive tests for crew members. Others who were in attendance at the races also have posted on social media about positive tests.
Knoxville Raceway, which typically draws capacity crowds of 23,000 for its prestigious Nationals, has been playing host to crowds limited to 7,000. The 60th annual Knoxville Nationals were postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Here’s the statement from Knoxville Raceway:
COVID-19 Update
Following last weekend’s “One and Only” race weekend, a member of the Knoxville Raceway staff tested positive for COVID-19. Upon notification and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the individual isolated themself away from Knoxville Raceway and will remain quarantined as directed by medical professionals.
Knoxville Raceway has been made aware of several positive COVID-19 results this week within the Sprint Car racing community. Knoxville Raceway continues to work closely with the Marion County Public Health Department and Marion County Emergency Management while those agencies monitor the situation.