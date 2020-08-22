Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indy 500 field took its parade Saturday morning to the people of Speedway.

Though the traditional downtown parade was canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 33 drivers in Sunday’s race (1 p.m. ET on NBC; 2:30 p.m. green flag) each hopped in a red Camaro convertible after the virtual driver’s meeting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After a procession through the nearby town of Speedway, each driver stopped at the house of a longtime ticketholder in the neighborhoods surrounding the Brickyard, delivering gift bags to the fans who won’t be able to attend this year’s race that is being held without a crowd.

According to a release from IMS, Brenda Hamm, a longtime resident who has 16 race tickets, received a visit from pole-sitter Marco Andretti and his legendary grandfather, Mario. Hamm invited the Andrettis to sit in her front porch chairts.

“We’ll be back for dinner,” Marco said.

Andretti will lead the field to green Sunday after running behind his father, Michael, and Mario during a three-generation pace lap. Mario will be driving a two-seater Indy car with his son.

Here’s a roundup of social reactions from IndyCar and the drivers in the Indy 500 Speedway parade:

33 drivers. 33 homes. The surprise of a lifetime for long-time #Indy500 ticketholders in the town of Speedway, IN. #INDYCAR // @IMS pic.twitter.com/aUhDDwSZdY — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 22, 2020

33 @IndyCar drivers dispersed across the city this morning to surprise some of the best fans in the world. ⬇️ This was awesome. #indy500 #august23 @IMS @FollowAndretti pic.twitter.com/G6JG0FmbT6 — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) August 22, 2020

It’s been delivered to a very loyal fan! He has an only #Indy500 winners signed frag since 1964!! Great gentleman. pic.twitter.com/OEnVn9Mps2 — Takuma Sato (@TakumaSatoRacer) August 22, 2020