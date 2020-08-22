Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 33-driver field of the 104th Indy 500 will take the green flag Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a competitive starting lineup that ranks with among the best in its history.

Eight drivers are previous Indy 500 winners led by Helio Castroneves with three victories (2001, ’02 and ’09). Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (’13), Ryan Hunter-Reay (’14), Alexander Rossi (’16), Takuma Sato (’17), Will Power (’18) and Simon Pagenaud (’19) also have their faces etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso also is making his second start in the Brickyard, trying to join Graham Hill as only the second driver to win the “Triple Crown” of the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix.

THE 104TH INDY 500: How to watch Sunday’s race on NBC

In addition to the eight Indy 500 winners, there are eight drivers who have victories in the NTT IndyCar Series: Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, James Hinchcliffe, Colton Herta, Charlie Kimball, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal and Felix Rosenqvist.

There are also six past IndyCar champions: Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Newgarden, Pagenaud and Power.

Here is the Indy 500 starting lineup by row for Sunday’s race (1 p.m. ET on NBC, 2:30 p.m. green flag):

ROW 1

Marco Andretti (Nazareth, Pennsylvania), No. 98 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 231.068 mph: First member of famed racing family on Indy 500 pole since 1987; nearly won in 2006 but lose lead off final corner Scott Dixon (Auckland, New Zealand), No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda, 231.051: The five-time IndyCar series champion spun in practice after qualifying but avoided significant damage Takuma Sato (Tokyo, Japan), No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda, 230.725: The 2017 Indy 500 winner finished third last year and crashed while trying to take the lead late in the 2012 race

ROW 2

Rinus VeeKay (Hoofddorp, Netherlands), No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 230.704: Rookie and lone teenager (19) in field was the only Chevrolet driver to crack the Fast Nine in qualifying Ryan Hunter-Reay (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) No. 28 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 230.648: In his 14th start, the 2012 IndyCar champion is seeking his first Indy 500 podium since a thrilling victory in 2014 James Hinchcliffe (Toronto, Canada), No. 29 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 229.234: Making his third and final scheduled start this season but hoping to add races while also working for IndyCar on NBC this year

ROW 3

Alex Palou (Barcelona, Spain), No. 55 Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Dallara-Honda, 229.676: Rookie never raced an oval until the June 6 season opener at Texas but has acquitted himself quite well Graham Rahal (New Albany, Ohio), No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda, 229.380: The son of 1986 winner Bobby Rahal drives for his father and is making his 13th Indy 500 start Alexander Rossi (Nevada City, California), No. 28 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 229.234: Since winning 100th Indy 500 as a 2016 rookie, has finished seventh, fourth and second in race

ROW 4

Colton Herta (Belleair, Florida), No. 88 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 230.775: Two-time winner as a 2019 rookie but was finished last in Indy 500 because of mechanical problems Marcus Ericsson (Kumla, Sweden), No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda, 230.566: Formula One veteran joined Ganassi for his second full season in the NTT IndyCar Series Spencer Pigot (Orlando, Florida), No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda, 230.539: Running partial schedule after two full-time seasons with Ed Carpenter Racing

ROW 5

Josef Newgarden (Nashville, Tennessee), No. 1 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet, 230.296: Defending and two-time series champion is the only current Penske driver without an Indy 500 victory Felix Rosenqvist (Varnamo, Sweden), No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda, 230.254: The 2019 IndyCar rookie of the year became a first-time NTT Series winner last month at Road America Pato O’Ward (Monterrey, Mexico), No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet, 230.213: After failing to qualify last year at Indy, he’s enjoyed breakout IndyCar season, nearly winning at Road America

ROW 6

Ed Carpenter (Indianapolis), No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 230.211: Three-time Indy 500 pole-sitter is a member of the Hulman-George family that owned Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 74 years Zach Veach (Stockdale, Ohio), No. 26 Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda, 229.961: An avid camper and hiker, he has been building a custom van that he plans to live out of full time Conor Daly (Noblesville, Indiana), No. 47 Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 229.955: Teamed with former NASCAR championship crew chief Cole Pearn, who is making a one-off IndyCar debut

ROW 7

Santino Ferrucci (Woodbury, Connecticut), No. 18 DCR with Vasser Sullivan Dallara-Honda, 229.924: Finished seventh as top rookie in 2019 Indy 500; traveling country by driving between all races this season Jack Harvey (Bassingham, England), No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda, 229.861: First full IndyCar season for team, which has a technical alliance with Andretti Autosport Oliver Askew (Jupiter, Florida), No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet, 229.760: Last year’s Indy Lights and Freedom 100 champion has shown flashes (third at Iowa) as an IndyCar rookie

ROW 8

Will Power (Toowoomba, Australia), No. 12 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet, 229.701: The 2018 winner was blunt about lack of speed in qualifying but feels Chevys can compete in race setup Tony Kanaan (Salvador, Brazil), No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 229.154: Though this was branded his ‘Last Lap’ season, 2013 winner has vowed to return to race the Brickyard next year Dalton Kellett (Stouffville, Canada), No. 41 A.J. Foyt Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 228.880: Indy 500 rookie and part-time driver for Foyt is an advocate for STEM education

ROW 9

Simon Pagenaud (Montmorillon, France) No. 22 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet, 228.836 mph: After a career-saving victory sweep at Indy last year, he earned a new contract that goes beyond this season Fernando Alonso (Oviedo, Spain), No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet, 228.768 mph: Two-time F1 champion says it’s his last chance for at least two years to win Indy and complete Triple Crown James Davison (Melbourne, Australia), No. 51 DCR/RWR Dallara-Honda, 228.747 mph: Sixth Indy 500 start is part of a multiseries deal to run three Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

ROW 10

Helio Castroneves (Sao Paulo, Brazil), No. 3 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet, 228.373 mph: The 20th and perhaps final start with Penske for the three-time Indy 500 winner, who is seeking a new full-time ride Charlie Kimball (Camarillo, California) No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Dallara-Chevrolet, 227.758 mph: Returned to a full-time schedule this season in the NTT IndyCar Series Max Chilton (Reigate, England), No. 59 Carlin Dallara-Chevrolet, 227.303 mph: Only oval start of the season who runs road and street courses for the team

ROW 11