Why Indy 500 milk? How tradition of victory lane celebration started

By Mary OmatigaAug 23, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (watch the 2020 Indy 500 on NBC and the NBC Sports app).  Year after year, we’ve watched the winners celebrate their victory by taking a swig of milk on the podium and sometimes even topping off the moment of triumph by pouring it on their heads … but how exactly did the Indy 500 milk tradition begin?

How Indy 500 milk tradition began

In 1933, after earning his second Indy 500 win, Louis Meyer requested a glass of buttermilk—a drink he often had as a refresher on hot days. In 1936, Meyer claimed his third Indy 500 title and this time, he was photographed with a glass of buttermilk in one hand and holding three fingers up on the other. The photo appeared in the paper the following day, catching the attention of a dairy industry executive who requested that milk would be available to the winner each year. It took some time for the tradition to stick. From 1947-1955, the winner received water in a silver cup, normally presented by track president and three-time Indy 500 winner Wilbur Shaw, with the words ‘Water from Wilbur’ engraved on the cup.

In 1956, with Shaw having perished in a private plane crash in October 1954, the dairy industry posted a $400 bonus to the winner if they chose to drink milk in Victory Circle. And while the Shaw cup did remain for a few more years, milk has been part of the Indy 500 tradition ever since. Today, winners receive a $10,000 bonus from the American Dairy Association of Indiana.

Do you have to drink milk?

While drivers do have the choice, fans take the milk tradition very seriously. In 1993, driver and successful orange grove owner Emerson Fittipaldi wanted to promote the citrus industry and drank a bottle of orange juice after his second Indy 500 win. Fittipaldi was booed by fans, even after taking a sip of milk in an attempt to appease them. The decision tarnished his image for a period of time, and even got him booed at other IndyCar races.

Can drivers make requests?

Yes. Every year, each driver is polled before the race to see what type of milk (whole, 2% or fat-free) they would like if they were to win the event. Flavors are not allowed, but drivers can request lactose-free milk if they have an intolerance.

Who delivers the Indy 500 milk?

There are two designated milk people—dairy farmers voted in from the American Dairy Association of Indiana’s board with a two-year term. The rookie milk person brings milk to the winning mechanic and owner, while the second-year milk person delivers the milk to the winner of the race. In previous years, the milk and milk people have been transported with a police escort or armored truck.

Tune into the race on Sunday, August 23rd at 1 p.m. ET on NBC to find out who will be drinking the milk in Victory Circle.

Rookie Oliver Askew OK after hard impact in Indy 500 restart crash

By Nate RyanAug 23, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Oliver Askew was “a little shaken up” but OK after the rookie sustained a wicked hit during a crash on a restart near the midpoint of Sunday’s Indy 500.

The incident began on Lap 92 when Conor Daly lost control of his No. 47 off Turn 4 as the race went green.

Attempting to avoid the spin, Askew’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet veered to the left, and the Arrow McLaren SP driver slammed the inside SAFER barrier with his right front near the entry to pit lane (VIDEO ABOVE).

After coming to a stop, Askew gingerly climbed out of his car and was attended to by three safety workers. The 23-year-old leaned on the sidepod of his car while catching his breath.

IndyCar officials announced that Askew and Daly both had been checked and released from the infield care center and were cleared to drive.

“I’m OK; I was shaken up after that hit,” Askew told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I had the wind knocked out of me and banged up my knee a little bit. I have to say thank you to Dallara and IndyCar for making these cars so safe.

“A big sorry to the team. We were having a good run there being aggressive on strategy. On the accident, I saw a bunch of smoke in front of me and tried to avoid Helio (Castroneves) and just lost the car and tired to avoid the accident. It’s a shame.”

Daly initially told Lee he wasn’t sure what happened but then took the blame after watching a replay of the incident.

“It’s like my left-front tire fell into a hole or something,” Daly said. “It’s never happened before. I thought I almost had it (saved). Looks like I just caught the curb, which is probably on me.”

Askew moved up into the NTT IndyCar Series after winning the 2019 Indy Lights championship.