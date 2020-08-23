Zach Osborne wins second consecutive Pro Motocross event

By Nate RyanAug 23, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Zach Osborne opened the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with his second consecutive overall victory Saturday in the 450 class, overcoming muddy track conditions and adversity at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Osborne won the second moto at the Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, track after finishing fifth in the opener when his Husqvarna Factory Racing bike failed to start in practice and moved him to the slower qualifying group.

“Man, what a day,” said Osborne, who opened the season with his first 450 victory. “To be the points leader and miss a practice like we did earlier in the day, it’s just crazy. I couldn’t have done this without my team today.

“I know it’s cliche, but they did everything they could to keep me and my teammates out there with a shot to make things happen. I wasn’t necessarily looking to win, but stacking points was on my radar today. I had to fight hard and battle back to finish fifth in that first moto, and then we were able to come away with a win in moto two. I’m so grateful to be up here.”

With smoke trailing from the exhaust pipe from his bike, Osborne staved off Marvin Musquin by 2.2 seconds to take the checkered flag in the seocnd moto and secure the overall victory.

Musquin, who finished eighth in Moto 1, finished third overall, and overall runner-up Adam Cianciarulo scored his first 450 podium finish with finishes of third and fifth.

After winning the opening moto, Justin Barcia took seventh overall after a 32nd in the second race. Barcia suffered from mechanical misfortune that also plagued three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac, who finished a career-worst 16th.

In the 250 class, Jeremy Martin, who missed the 2019 injury because of a back injury, scored his first overall victory since the 2018 season with finishes of third and second despite his bike smoking toward the finish. His brother, Alex, earned his first victory in Moto 2 for Joe Gibbs Racing. RJ Hampshire won in Moto 1 but was sixth overall after an 18th in the latter race.

“That was a nail biter,” Jeremy Martin said. “My Honda was smoking, but thankfully the engine is bulletproof. I did all I could to save it, and I’m just so relieved it made it. I didn’t expect to get my first win (since coming back from a back injury) so soon.”

RESULTS

MotoSport.com Loretta Lynn’s 2 National (Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Hurricane Mills, Tennessee)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (5-1)
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-5)
  3. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (8-2)
  4. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (2-9)
  5. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (15-3)
  6. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (10-6)
  7. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (1-32)
  8. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (14-8)
  9. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (27-4)
  10. Justin Rodbell, Prince Frederick, Md., Kawasaki (12-12)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 88
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 69
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 59
  4. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 58
  5. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 51
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 51
  7. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 48
  8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 48
  9. Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 47
  10. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 44

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-2)
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-4)
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-1)
  4. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (4-5)
  5. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (8-3)
  6. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (1-18)
  7. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-10)
  8. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (12-7)
  9. Lance Kobusch, New Florence, Mo., KTM (16-8)
  10. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (5-20)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 90
  2. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 84
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 71
  4. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 70
  5. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 69
  6. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 61
  7. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 40
  8. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 38
  9. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda – 32
  10. Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha – 32

Takuma Sato outduels Scott Dixon for his second Indy 500 victory

Takuma Sato Indy 500
Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 23, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato became a two-time winner of the Indy 500, outdueling five-time series champion Scott Dixon for the victory Sunday as the race ended under caution at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sato, who also won the 2017 Indianapolis 500, got around Dixon with less than 30 laps remaining just after both had made their final pit stops under green.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver then cycled into the lead and fended off several challenges by Dixon while darting through traffic. Sato led 27 laps in his No. 30 Dallara-Honda.

The race ended under caution when Spencer Pigot, Sato’s teammate, spun off Turn 4 with four laps remaining and sustained a heavy impact with the tire barrier at the entry to the pits. Pigot was able to climb out of his destroyed car after the heavy impact but then was helped onto a stretcher by safety workers.

Dixon, who led a race-high 111 of 200 laps, finished second for the third time in the Indy 500, followed by Graham Rahal, Santino Ferrucci and Josef Newgarden.

Rookie Pato O’Ward, James Hinchcliffe, Colton Herta, Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top 10.

It was the first Indy 500 run outside of May and also took place without a crowd because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After putting four of its six entries in the first three starting rows, a promising day for Andretti Autosport went awry as Hunter-Reay was its highest finisher in 10th.

Pole-sitter Marco Andretti never led a lap as he yielded first to Dixon in the first turn and then ran outside the top five for much of the day.

Teammate Alexander Rossi, the 2016 winner and last year’s runner-up, led 17 laps and seemed to have a car capable of challenging Dixon. But he fell from fourth to 21st after being penalized for an unsafe release from the pit box on a Lap 124 pit stop under yellow when he made contact with Sato.

Rossi slammed the wall in Turn 2 while running 18th 20 laps later.

“We were never planning on being that far back,” Rossi told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “Yeah, we just lost it. It’s a lot of dirty air back there. It was tough in Turn 2 all day, but up front where we should have been the 27 Andretti Honda was awesome.

“I thought we had a car to win. I don’t even want to talk about the penalty right now. I’m going to have to have a long conversation with someone about that. I can’t see anything. I just go on what I’m told, but still, Takuma’s moving in reaction on restarts and doesn’t get a penalty. Just consistency … we’ll talk about it. I don’t have an opinion right now. It’s obviously frustrating. There’s two sides to every story.”

Aside from O’Ward, it also was a difficult race for the five rookies in the field.

Rinus VeeKay, the youngest driver in the field at 19, served a stop and go penalty for hitting a pit crew member during a stop under green on Lap 64 in which he also stalled the cacr after running as high as third in the first 50 laps.

Oliver Askew was competitive in his first Indy 500 start before a heavy impact on a restart crash on Lap 92. The Arrow McLaren SP driver was OK after being “shaken up” by the impact.

Alex Palou also crashed in Turn 1 on Lap 122 after running well in his Indy debut.

The yellow flag flew twice in the first 30 laps, allowing for some strategy plays that jumbled the running order.

The first caution was on Lap 5 when James Davison (in a Dale Coyne Racing entry that was partnered with NASCAR team owner Rick Ware) stopped on the backstretch with an apparent brake fire on his No. 51 Dallara-Honda.

That allowed several cars that started toward the back to make early pit stops, including past Indy 500 winners Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

When the yellow appeared again for Marcus Ericsson’s crash in Turn 1, Dixon pitted and brought a host of lead-lap cars to the pits.

That Oliver Askew into the lead, but the rookie quickly was passed by Pagenaud on the Lap 32 restart. Pagenaud and Askew pitted under green on Lap 47, putting Dixon back into the lead with Rossi in second.