Zach Osborne opened the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with his second consecutive overall victory Saturday in the 450 class, overcoming muddy track conditions and adversity at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Osborne won the second moto at the Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, track after finishing fifth in the opener when his Husqvarna Factory Racing bike failed to start in practice and moved him to the slower qualifying group.
“Man, what a day,” said Osborne, who opened the season with his first 450 victory. “To be the points leader and miss a practice like we did earlier in the day, it’s just crazy. I couldn’t have done this without my team today.
“I know it’s cliche, but they did everything they could to keep me and my teammates out there with a shot to make things happen. I wasn’t necessarily looking to win, but stacking points was on my radar today. I had to fight hard and battle back to finish fifth in that first moto, and then we were able to come away with a win in moto two. I’m so grateful to be up here.”
With smoke trailing from the exhaust pipe from his bike, Osborne staved off Marvin Musquin by 2.2 seconds to take the checkered flag in the seocnd moto and secure the overall victory.
Musquin, who finished eighth in Moto 1, finished third overall, and overall runner-up Adam Cianciarulo scored his first 450 podium finish with finishes of third and fifth.
After winning the opening moto, Justin Barcia took seventh overall after a 32nd in the second race. Barcia suffered from mechanical misfortune that also plagued three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac, who finished a career-worst 16th.
In the 250 class, Jeremy Martin, who missed the 2019 injury because of a back injury, scored his first overall victory since the 2018 season with finishes of third and second despite his bike smoking toward the finish. His brother, Alex, earned his first victory in Moto 2 for Joe Gibbs Racing. RJ Hampshire won in Moto 1 but was sixth overall after an 18th in the latter race.
“That was a nail biter,” Jeremy Martin said. “My Honda was smoking, but thankfully the engine is bulletproof. I did all I could to save it, and I’m just so relieved it made it. I didn’t expect to get my first win (since coming back from a back injury) so soon.”
RESULTS
MotoSport.com Loretta Lynn’s 2 National (Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Hurricane Mills, Tennessee)
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (5-1)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-5)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (8-2)
- Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (2-9)
- Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (15-3)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (10-6)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (1-32)
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (14-8)
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (27-4)
- Justin Rodbell, Prince Frederick, Md., Kawasaki (12-12)
450 Class Championship Standings
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 88
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 69
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 59
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 58
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 51
- Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 51
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 48
- Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 48
- Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 47
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 44
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-2)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-4)
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-1)
- Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (4-5)
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (8-3)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (1-18)
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-10)
- Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (12-7)
- Lance Kobusch, New Florence, Mo., KTM (16-8)
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (5-20)
250 Class Championship Standings
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 90
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 84
- Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 71
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 70
- Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 69
- Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 61
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 40
- Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 38
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda – 32
- Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha – 32