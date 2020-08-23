Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato became a two-time winner of the Indy 500, outdueling five-time series champion Scott Dixon for the victory Sunday as the race ended under caution at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sato, who also won the 2017 Indianapolis 500, got around Dixon with less than 30 laps remaining just after both had made their final pit stops under green.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver then cycled into the lead and fended off several challenges by Dixon while darting through traffic. Sato led 27 laps in his No. 30 Dallara-Honda.

The race ended under caution when Spencer Pigot, Sato’s teammate, spun off Turn 4 with four laps remaining and sustained a heavy impact with the tire barrier at the entry to the pits. Pigot was able to climb out of his destroyed car after the heavy impact but then was helped onto a stretcher by safety workers.

Dixon, who led a race-high 111 of 200 laps, finished second for the third time in the Indy 500, followed by Graham Rahal, Santino Ferrucci and Josef Newgarden.

Rookie Pato O’Ward, James Hinchcliffe, Colton Herta, Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top 10.

It was the first Indy 500 run outside of May and also took place without a crowd because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After putting four of its six entries in the first three starting rows, a promising day for Andretti Autosport went awry as Hunter-Reay was its highest finisher in 10th.

Pole-sitter Marco Andretti never led a lap as he yielded first to Dixon in the first turn and then ran outside the top five for much of the day.

Teammate Alexander Rossi, the 2016 winner and last year’s runner-up, led 17 laps and seemed to have a car capable of challenging Dixon. But he fell from fourth to 21st after being penalized for an unsafe release from the pit box on a Lap 124 pit stop under yellow when he made contact with Sato.

Rossi slammed the wall in Turn 2 while running 18th 20 laps later.

“We were never planning on being that far back,” Rossi told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “Yeah, we just lost it. It’s a lot of dirty air back there. It was tough in Turn 2 all day, but up front where we should have been the 27 Andretti Honda was awesome.

“I thought we had a car to win. I don’t even want to talk about the penalty right now. I’m going to have to have a long conversation with someone about that. I can’t see anything. I just go on what I’m told, but still, Takuma’s moving in reaction on restarts and doesn’t get a penalty. Just consistency … we’ll talk about it. I don’t have an opinion right now. It’s obviously frustrating. There’s two sides to every story.”

Aside from O’Ward, it also was a difficult race for the five rookies in the field.

Rinus VeeKay, the youngest driver in the field at 19, served a stop and go penalty for hitting a pit crew member during a stop under green on Lap 64 in which he also stalled the cacr after running as high as third in the first 50 laps.

Oliver Askew was competitive in his first Indy 500 start before a heavy impact on a restart crash on Lap 92. The Arrow McLaren SP driver was OK after being “shaken up” by the impact.

Alex Palou also crashed in Turn 1 on Lap 122 after running well in his Indy debut.

The yellow flag flew twice in the first 30 laps, allowing for some strategy plays that jumbled the running order.

The first caution was on Lap 5 when James Davison (in a Dale Coyne Racing entry that was partnered with NASCAR team owner Rick Ware) stopped on the backstretch with an apparent brake fire on his No. 51 Dallara-Honda.

That allowed several cars that started toward the back to make early pit stops, including past Indy 500 winners Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

When the yellow appeared again for Marcus Ericsson’s crash in Turn 1, Dixon pitted and brought a host of lead-lap cars to the pits.

That Oliver Askew into the lead, but the rookie quickly was passed by Pagenaud on the Lap 32 restart. Pagenaud and Askew pitted under green on Lap 47, putting Dixon back into the lead with Rossi in second.