Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By adding four races, including consecutive weekends at Bahrain, F1 announced the completion of a 17-race calendar for its 2020 season Tuesday.

The series will return to Istanbul Park in Turkey for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 13-15 and then head to Bahrain for race weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the Dec. 11-13 weekend.

F1 raced at Otodrom Istanbul Park from 2005-11 with Sebastian Vettel winning the most recent race there. Kimi Raikkonen, who won the inaugural event in 2005, is the only other active F1 driver with a victory at Turkey.

After being delayed nearly four months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the F1 2020 race calendar will move to its seventh round in Belgium this weekend. Bahrain will become the fourth circuit this year that holds races on consecutive weekends, joining Austria, Great Britain and Monza in Italy.

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has won four of the first six races this season, including his triumph Aug. 16 in Spain for his 88th career victory in the series. Teammate Valtteri Bottas won the season opener, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the only driver outside Mercedes also with a victory (at Silverstone) this season.