F1 2020 race calendar
Formula One completes its 2020 calendar with season ending Dec. 13

By Nate RyanAug 25, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
By adding four races, including consecutive weekends at Bahrain, F1 announced the completion of a 17-race calendar for its 2020 season Tuesday.

The series will return to Istanbul Park in Turkey for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 13-15 and then head to Bahrain for race weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the Dec. 11-13 weekend.

F1 raced at Otodrom Istanbul Park from 2005-11 with Sebastian Vettel winning the most recent race there. Kimi Raikkonen, who won the inaugural event in 2005, is the only other active F1 driver with a victory at Turkey.

After being delayed nearly four months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the F1 2020 race calendar will move to its seventh round in Belgium this weekend. Bahrain will become the fourth circuit this year that holds races on consecutive weekends, joining Austria, Great Britain and Monza in Italy.

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has won four of the first six races this season, including his triumph Aug. 16 in Spain for his 88th career victory in the series. Teammate Valtteri Bottas won the season opener, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the only driver outside Mercedes also with a victory (at Silverstone) this season.

Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato earns $1.37 million from reduced purse

By Nate RyanAug 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Takuma Sato’s second Indy 500 victory was worth less than his first because of a reduced purse, but the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver still picked up a $1,370,500 winner’s check.

The 104th Indianapolis 500 paid $7,502,500 to its 33-car field. That was slightly more than half of the originally announced record purse of $15 million. The amount was cut because the track lost millions by being unable to have fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Even with the winnings chopped in half, IndyCar team owners have said they still needed the series’ biggest race held without fans to keep their organizations financially viable.

According to the Indianapolis Star, it’s the smallest Indy 500 race purse since 1991 and the lowest winner’s earnings since 2003.

For his 2017 victory, Sato had earned $2,458,129. Last year, Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud earned $2,669,529 from an overall purse of $13,090,536.

Scott Dixon, who finished second Sunday for the third time in the Indy 500, pocketed $505,000 after leading a race-high 111 laps. Third-place finisher Graham Rahal received $403,500, and Santino Ferrucci took $300,000 for fourth. Defending NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden earned $251,000 for taking fifth.

Pato O’Ward received $200,500 for his sixth, plus $50,000 for being named the 2020 Indy 500 rookie of the year.

The Indy 500 finishers will be honored in a one-hour special that will be available Tuesday afternoon on IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold.