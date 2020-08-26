Scott Hunter/NASCAR Productions

Briar Bauman leads American Flat Track standings through four races

By NBC Sports StaffAug 26, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Through four races of the American Flat Track season, Briar Bauman leads the AFT SuperTwins division after sweeping the Indy Mile events last weekend in Indianapolis.

The victories were the first at the track for Bauman in AFT’s premier class. The No. 1 Indian Motorcycle rider finished 1.147 seconds over Jared Mees, and Bryan Smith earned Harley’s first Mile podium since the introduction of the XG750R.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Bauman said in an AFT release. “Honestly, I had both Jared’s and Bryan’s posters on my wall when I was growing up. I watched them every chance I could. Getting to race with them is a little bit surreal… The racing was clean and fast and the track was gnarly. All-in-all, it’s a dream come true.”

Jean Todt visits the Indy Mile (AFT).

It was AFT’s first visit to the Indy venue since 2015. The Indy Mile was added as the second event this season after a July 31-Aug. 1 event in Lima, Ohio, was canceled.

The Indy Mile event also drew a visit from FIA president Jean Todt, who was in town to attend the 104th Indianapolis 500. Todt met with AFT CEO Michael Lock.

Bauman leads Mees, who won the season’s first two races, 90-87 in the championship standings.

In AFT Production Twins, James Rispoli and first-time winner Ben Lowe scored victories at the Indy Mile, and in the AFT Singles class, Henry Wiles and Brandon Kitchen were winners at the Indy Mile.

Next: American Flat Track will be racing Sept. 4-6 at Springfield, Illinois.

Formula One completes its 2020 calendar with season ending Dec. 13

F1 2020 race calendar
Peter J Fox/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 25, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
By adding four races, including consecutive weekends at Bahrain, F1 announced the completion of a 17-race calendar for its 2020 season Tuesday.

The series will return to Istanbul Park in Turkey for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 13-15 and then head to Bahrain for race weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the Dec. 11-13 weekend.

F1 raced at Otodrom Istanbul Park from 2005-11 with Sebastian Vettel winning the most recent race there. Kimi Raikkonen, who won the inaugural event in 2005, is the only other active F1 driver with a victory at Turkey.

After being delayed nearly four months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the F1 2020 race calendar will move to its seventh round in Belgium this weekend. Bahrain will become the fourth circuit this year that holds races on consecutive weekends, joining Austria, Great Britain and Monza in Italy.

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has won four of the first six races this season, including his triumph Aug. 16 in Spain for his 88th career victory in the series. Teammate Valtteri Bottas won the season opener, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the only driver outside Mercedes also with a victory (at Silverstone) this season.