Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Through four races of the American Flat Track season, Briar Bauman leads the AFT SuperTwins division after sweeping the Indy Mile events last weekend in Indianapolis.

The victories were the first at the track for Bauman in AFT’s premier class. The No. 1 Indian Motorcycle rider finished 1.147 seconds over Jared Mees, and Bryan Smith earned Harley’s first Mile podium since the introduction of the XG750R.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Bauman said in an AFT release. “Honestly, I had both Jared’s and Bryan’s posters on my wall when I was growing up. I watched them every chance I could. Getting to race with them is a little bit surreal… The racing was clean and fast and the track was gnarly. All-in-all, it’s a dream come true.”

It was AFT’s first visit to the Indy venue since 2015. The Indy Mile was added as the second event this season after a July 31-Aug. 1 event in Lima, Ohio, was canceled.

The Indy Mile event also drew a visit from FIA president Jean Todt, who was in town to attend the 104th Indianapolis 500. Todt met with AFT CEO Michael Lock.

Bauman leads Mees, who won the season’s first two races, 90-87 in the championship standings.

In AFT Production Twins, James Rispoli and first-time winner Ben Lowe scored victories at the Indy Mile, and in the AFT Singles class, Henry Wiles and Brandon Kitchen were winners at the Indy Mile.

Next: American Flat Track will be racing Sept. 4-6 at Springfield, Illinois.