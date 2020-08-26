IMSA Road Atlanta entry list
IMSA

IMSA Road Atlanta entry list features notable additions for 6-hour race

By Nate RyanAug 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
With the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s first race longer than three hours in seven months, there are some notable additions for the Sept. 5 race at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit in Braselton, Georgia.

Several prominent teams are adding third drivers for the six-hour TireRack.com Grand Prix, notably 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2012 NTT IndyCar Series chamipon Ryan Hunter-Reay joining Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda in DPi. Mazda also will have Olivier Pia teamed in the No. 77 with full-time drivers Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez.

Other third drivers in DPi entries: Tristan Vautier will join Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 5 Cadillac of Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports, and Filipe Albuquerque will team with Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s entered in the IMSA event at Road Atlanta

In LMP2, Colin Braun will join the No. 18 ORECA for Era Motorsport.

There also will be some shuffling among the GTD championship leaders. AIM Vasser Sullivan is teaming Daniel Morad and Michael De Quesada with Jack Hawksworth to the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 and moving Aaron Telitz to the No. 12 with Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo.

Hawksworth is tied for the driver points lead in GTD with 115, three points ahead of Telitz, who has co-driven the No. 14 since July after racing the No. 12 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

There are 28 cars on the IMSA Road Atlanta entry list: eight in DPi, three in LMP2, six in GTLM and 11 in GTD. That is a decrease of three (one in LMP2; two in GTD) from the last time all four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship division raced together last month at Road America.

The Sept. 5 race at Road Atlanta will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

This will be the first of two IMSA races this season at Road Atlanta, which will play host Oct. 17 to the Petit Le Mans.

The Sept. 5 race will be held in place of Watkins Glen International race, which was moved because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Briar Bauman leads American Flat Track standings through four races

Scott Hunter/NASCAR Productions
By NBC Sports StaffAug 26, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Through four races of the American Flat Track season, Briar Bauman leads the AFT SuperTwins division after sweeping the Indy Mile events last weekend in Indianapolis.

The victories were the first at the track for Bauman in AFT’s premier class. The No. 1 Indian Motorcycle rider finished 1.147 seconds over Jared Mees, and Bryan Smith earned Harley’s first Mile podium since the introduction of the XG750R.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Bauman said in an AFT release. “Honestly, I had both Jared’s and Bryan’s posters on my wall when I was growing up. I watched them every chance I could. Getting to race with them is a little bit surreal… The racing was clean and fast and the track was gnarly. All-in-all, it’s a dream come true.”

Jean Todt visits the Indy Mile (AFT).

It was AFT’s first visit to the Indy venue since 2015. The Indy Mile was added as the second event this season after a July 31-Aug. 1 event in Lima, Ohio, was canceled.

The Indy Mile event also drew a visit from FIA president Jean Todt, who was in town to attend the 104th Indianapolis 500. Todt met with AFT CEO Michael Lock.

Bauman leads Mees, who won the season’s first two races, 90-87 in the championship standings.

In AFT Production Twins, James Rispoli and first-time winner Ben Lowe scored victories at the Indy Mile, and in the AFT Singles class, Henry Wiles and Brandon Kitchen were winners at the Indy Mile.

Next: American Flat Track will be racing Sept. 4-6 at Springfield, Illinois.