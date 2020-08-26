Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s first race longer than three hours in seven months, there are some notable additions for the Sept. 5 race at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta circuit in Braselton, Georgia.

Several prominent teams are adding third drivers for the six-hour TireRack.com Grand Prix, notably 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2012 NTT IndyCar Series chamipon Ryan Hunter-Reay joining Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda in DPi. Mazda also will have Olivier Pia teamed in the No. 77 with full-time drivers Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez.

Other third drivers in DPi entries: Tristan Vautier will join Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 5 Cadillac of Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports, and Filipe Albuquerque will team with Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who's entered in the IMSA event at Road Atlanta

In LMP2, Colin Braun will join the No. 18 ORECA for Era Motorsport.

There also will be some shuffling among the GTD championship leaders. AIM Vasser Sullivan is teaming Daniel Morad and Michael De Quesada with Jack Hawksworth to the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 and moving Aaron Telitz to the No. 12 with Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo.

Hawksworth is tied for the driver points lead in GTD with 115, three points ahead of Telitz, who has co-driven the No. 14 since July after racing the No. 12 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

There are 28 cars on the IMSA Road Atlanta entry list: eight in DPi, three in LMP2, six in GTLM and 11 in GTD. That is a decrease of three (one in LMP2; two in GTD) from the last time all four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship division raced together last month at Road America.

The Sept. 5 race at Road Atlanta will begin at 11:35 a.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

This will be the first of two IMSA races this season at Road Atlanta, which will play host Oct. 17 to the Petit Le Mans.

The Sept. 5 race will be held in place of Watkins Glen International race, which was moved because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.