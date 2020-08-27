F1 Lewis Hamilton racism
Lewis Hamilton supports racism protests but won’t boycott Spa

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is not considering a boycott of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in the way other athletes have done to protest racism in the United States after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin.

The NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott by refusing to leave their locker room for the game against the Orlando Magic. Players and teams in baseball, soccer and tennis also sat out events, demanding that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.

Hamilton, a six-time Formula One champion and the only Black driver in the sport, said he supported the boycotts but that similar measures in Europe wouldn’t have the same impact.

“Firstly I think it’s incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports. So many people are standing with the players and really pushing for change,” Hamilton said Thursday at a news conference. “But that is in America and I don’t know if me doing anything here will particularly help … we’re in Belgium, we’re not in the United States.”

Hamilton, who has announced plans for a diversity council in F1, has regularly spoken out against racism in recent weeks and also has marched in London following the killing of George Floyd – an unarmed Black man – by a police officer in Minneapolis in May.

Hamilton and other drivers have taken a knee at every race so far this season in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. He has also worn t-shirts with “End Racism” printed on them, organized prerace driver displays, raised his right fist on the podium, and called out other F1 drivers and teams for being too silent on racism.

Blake, 29, was shot by police officers, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of Floyd.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody about (the boycotts), but I am really proud of so many out there and I do stand unified with them, trying to do what I can over here,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really know how us not doing the race (will help), it will still go on is the thing. I’ll try to speak to Formula One to see what else we can do to continue to raise awareness.”

Mercedes also has switched from its traditional silver-colored cars to all-black this season in solidarity with Hamilton and to continue pushing the fight against racism.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who has taken the knee alongside Hamilton at all six F1 races so far, was also asked if he would consider boycotting a race.

“I don’t think it makes much sense now to go as far as that because nothing is on the table, or there’s no reason to boycott a race,” Vettel said. “The measures that have been taken in the U.S. with some players boycotting – or going on strike and not going out for the games – I think they are more U.S.-specific. We seem to be quite happy as drivers of our actions, and want to keep sending that message.”

Valtteri Bottas seeking rebound in Belgium as F1 title hopes fade

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Valtteri Bottas is at a loss to explain why his latest F1 title challenge is fading even faster than it did last season.

The Finnish driver vowed that he could challenge Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One championship this year, as he said last year. But after six races he is already 43 points behind Hamilton, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has leapfrogged Bottas into second place in the standings.

“It’s far from ideal … (the gap is) way too big and I can see again the championship drifting away,” Bottas said. “I don’t know the reason for now. At this point it’s difficult to say, maybe when time goes on I can say. But for now, no, I have no answer.”

Bottas won the season opener in Austria from pole position and has pushed Hamilton closely in qualifying. He also re-signed last month with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (which still is in talks with extending Hamilton).

“I had a good start in the first race and the pace (in) every single race,” Bottas said. “Qualifying has been super-close every single time with Lewis. Small margins.”

But on the track, those small margins have expanded as Hamilton has reaffirmed his superiority over his teammate.

“Honestly I don’t (know why). At this moment I can’t say,” Bottas said. “There were a couple of (expletive) races for me in Silverstone, with bad luck.”

Bottas scored no points at the British GP on Aug. 2 because his tires shredded near the end, while Hamilton only punctured his tire on the last lap and he managed to hold on for victory.

But despite that particular incident of bad luck, the way Bottas’ challenge is fading is all too familiar.

Bottas led Hamilton by one point after four races last season, having won two of them, but was 17 behind after the sixth race. His season started unraveling as Hamilton pulled away to a sixth title and Bottas ended up a whopping 87 points behind the veteran British driver in second place.

With 11 races left this season, the gap could become colossal unless Bottas finds a way to turn things around, starting at Spa on Sunday.

A win for Hamilton, meanwhile, would move him onto 89 victories overall and just two behind Ferrari great Michael Schuamcher’s F1 record. Hamilton is also odds-on favorite to match the German driver’s record of seven F1 titles.

The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track cuts through the thick Ardennes forest and is one of most iconic in F1, with its long straights and famed corners such as Eau Rouge. It is known as a power circuit, with about 65% of the race spent at full throttle, yet Mercedes has not won the past two races.

Those went to Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc dedicating his win last year to Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, who died the day before after a heavy crash in an F2 race.

Hubert’s mother and brother held his racing helmet in their hands as teams and drivers stood alongside them with heads bowed in the paddock before the F1 race. After his victory, Leclerc pointed to the sky in memory of his fallen friend.

“Spa-Francorchamps has a special place in my heart,” Leclerc said. “While it is here that I took my first win, it is also where we lost our friend Anthoine last year. He will be in our thoughts.”

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who drives for the AlphaTauri team, knew Hubert from an early age.

“We were in the same school together organized by the French motorsport federation, from when I was 13 to 19, and we shared an apartment for six years,” Gasly said. “I think everyone in the paddock will take time to think of him.”