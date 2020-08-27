IndyCar weekend schedule Gateway
IndyCar weekend doubleheader schedule at Gateway

By Nate RyanAug 27, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader schedule with the focus on Takuma Sato.

After winning his second Indianapolis 500 this past Sunday, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver will enter as the IndyCar defending winner at the 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois, just outside St. Louis.

Sato’s Aug. 24, 2019 victory at Gateway was his second last season and most recent before he outdueled Scott Dixon to win the 104th Indy 500.

He led the final 61 of 248 laps to win by 0.040 seconds over Ed Carpenter and Tony Kanaan. Fourth-place finisher Santino Ferrucci led a race-high 97 laps.

With an additional race added at Gateway because of pandemic-related changes to the 2020 schedule, this year’s races will be 50 laps shorter. Both races will be on NBCSN. There will be a 90-minute practice at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBC Sports Gold.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gateway also will play host to a limited crowd for this weekend’s races, which will include the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks, ARCA and Indy Pro 2000 series.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, Aug. 28

8:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series haulers enter

11 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

4:30 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, Aug. 29

9 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

12 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series qualifying for both races with the first lap setting Saturday’s lineup and the second determining Sunday (NBC Sports Gold)

3 p.m. — IndyCar coverage begins on NBCSN

3:40 p.m. — Green flag (200 laps, 250 miles)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, Aug. 30

Noon — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

3 p.m. — IndyCar coverage begins on NBCSN

3:40 p.m. — Green flag (200 laps, 250 miles)

Valtteri Bottas seeking rebound in Belgium as F1 title hopes fade

Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Valtteri Bottas is at a loss to explain why his latest F1 title challenge is fading even faster than it did last season.

The Finnish driver vowed that he could challenge Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One championship this year, as he said last year. But after six races he is already 43 points behind Hamilton, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has leapfrogged Bottas into second place in the standings.

“It’s far from ideal … (the gap is) way too big and I can see again the championship drifting away,” Bottas said. “I don’t know the reason for now. At this point it’s difficult to say, maybe when time goes on I can say. But for now, no, I have no answer.”

Bottas won the season opener in Austria from pole position and has pushed Hamilton closely in qualifying. He also re-signed last month with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (which still is in talks with extending Hamilton).

“I had a good start in the first race and the pace (in) every single race,” Bottas said. “Qualifying has been super-close every single time with Lewis. Small margins.”

But on the track, those small margins have expanded as Hamilton has reaffirmed his superiority over his teammate.

“Honestly I don’t (know why). At this moment I can’t say,” Bottas said. “There were a couple of (expletive) races for me in Silverstone, with bad luck.”

Bottas scored no points at the British GP on Aug. 2 because his tires shredded near the end, while Hamilton only punctured his tire on the last lap and he managed to hold on for victory.

But despite that particular incident of bad luck, the way Bottas’ challenge is fading is all too familiar.

Bottas led Hamilton by one point after four races last season, having won two of them, but was 17 behind after the sixth race. His season started unraveling as Hamilton pulled away to a sixth title and Bottas ended up a whopping 87 points behind the veteran British driver in second place.

With 11 races left this season, the gap could become colossal unless Bottas finds a way to turn things around, starting at Spa on Sunday.

A win for Hamilton, meanwhile, would move him onto 89 victories overall and just two behind Ferrari great Michael Schuamcher’s F1 record. Hamilton is also odds-on favorite to match the German driver’s record of seven F1 titles.

The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track cuts through the thick Ardennes forest and is one of most iconic in F1, with its long straights and famed corners such as Eau Rouge. It is known as a power circuit, with about 65% of the race spent at full throttle, yet Mercedes has not won the past two races.

Those went to Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc dedicating his win last year to Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, who died the day before after a heavy crash in an F2 race.

Hubert’s mother and brother held his racing helmet in their hands as teams and drivers stood alongside them with heads bowed in the paddock before the F1 race. After his victory, Leclerc pointed to the sky in memory of his fallen friend.

“Spa-Francorchamps has a special place in my heart,” Leclerc said. “While it is here that I took my first win, it is also where we lost our friend Anthoine last year. He will be in our thoughts.”

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who drives for the AlphaTauri team, knew Hubert from an early age.

“We were in the same school together organized by the French motorsport federation, from when I was 13 to 19, and we shared an apartment for six years,” Gasly said. “I think everyone in the paddock will take time to think of him.”