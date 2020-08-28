Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — The Bahrain Sakhir circuit will play host to its two F1 races later this year on separate tracks, including the layout that has been called its “Outer Oval.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually plays host to Formula One races.

The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit, which has never been used before for international racing. It has three long straightaways, two of which are linked by a corner in a manner similar to a speedway.

The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.

The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

Formula One announced the completion of a 17-race schedule for 2020 Tuesday by adding four events, including the consecutive weekends.

The series also will return to Istanbul Park in Turkey for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 13-15 and then head to Bahrain for race weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the Dec. 11-13 weekend.

After being delayed nearly four months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bahrain will become the fourth circuit this year that holds races on consecutive weekends, joining Austria, Great Britain and Monza in Italy