F1 Bahrain Outer Oval
Bahrain will play host to F1 races on separate tracks, including its ‘oval’

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — The Bahrain Sakhir circuit will play host to its two F1 races later this year on separate tracks, including the layout that has been called its “Outer Oval.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually plays host to Formula One races.

The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit, which has never been used before for international racing. It has three long straightaways, two of which are linked by a corner in a manner similar to a speedway.

The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.

The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

Formula One announced the completion of a 17-race schedule for 2020 Tuesday by adding four events, including the consecutive weekends.

The series also will return to Istanbul Park in Turkey for the first time since 2011 on Nov. 13-15 and then head to Bahrain for race weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the Dec. 11-13 weekend.

After being delayed nearly four months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bahrain will become the fourth circuit this year that holds races on consecutive weekends, joining Austria, Great Britain and Monza in Italy

Max Verstappen leads second practice at Spa; Daniel Ricciardo 2nd

F1 Spa practice
Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the second practice session for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa circuit

Verstappen was 0.048 seconds ahead of Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo and 0.096 ahead of six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver has won four of the first six races and leads the championship by 37 points over second-place Verstappen.

With about 20 minutes left, Ricciardo parked his Renault on the side after a loss of hydraulic pressure.

The session briefly was held up after debris fell onto the track at Turn 1, with race stewards rushing over to remove a couple of loose advertising hoardings.

Conditions were overcast all day with light rain falling in the afternoon on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track nestled in the Ardennes forest.

It was another miserable day for struggling Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc 15th and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel in 17th.

In the first practice, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led by 0.069 seconds over Hamilton.

Bottas had a late puncture to his left-front tire in that session because of debris (and not the tire degradation issues that caused a puncture near the end of the British GP on Aug. 2).

There will be a third and final practice Saturday ahead of qualifying in the afternoon.

The track was mostly empty as all F1 races have been held without fans this season because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last year more than 250,000 fans – including swarms of orange-clad Dutch fans supporting Verstappen- crammed onto campsites with smells from impromptu barbecues and fast-food stalls filling the air.

But some fans might be coming back next month in Italy. Tuscany region president Enrico Rossi said Friday that local health authorities have approved 3,000 fans for the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sept. 13.

The circuit has three big stands that can hold 1,000 people each in accordance with national rules on public events.

Fans will have their temperature taken upon arrival and wear masks if it is approved at government level on Saturday.

There will be a smattering of spectators at the Italian GP in Monza a week earlier, too, with 250 health workers invited to attend in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.