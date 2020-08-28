IndyCar Gateway start times
Chris Jones/IndyCar

IndyCar at Gateway schedule for Saturday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanAug 28, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
With the biggest race of the season finally in the record books after a three-month delay, the NTT IndyCar Series will start the second half of its season with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at new times for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After three consecutive Saturday night races on the 1.25-mile oval, Gateway will play host to two 200-lap (250-mile) afternoon races.

Through seven races this season, Indy 500 runner-up Scott Dixon has an 84-point lead (335-251) on Josef Newgarden.

There are seven races remaining this season. After Gateway, the final five races are on road and street courses with doubleheader weekends at Mid-Ohio (which likely will be on the second weekend in September) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Oct. 2-3).

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Gateway schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway TV schedule for Saturday

Gateway qualifying: Noon, NBC Sports Gold

Gateway Race No. 1: 3-6 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kevin Lee and James Hinchcliffe.

Bommarito Automotive Group Race #1 at Gateway IndyCar start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (250 miles) around Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 14 sets for use during the race weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Gateway doubleheader; Takuma Sato won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Will Power, 23.7206 seconds, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 cars racing Saturday

IndyCar entry lists for Gateway

IndyCar entry lists Gateway
Joe Skibinski/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
There are 23 drivers on the entry lists for the Saturday-Sunday afternoon doubleheader on World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway that will mark the final oval races of the NTT IndyCar Series season.

These also will be the final scheduled races this season for 2004 champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan, who has said he wants to drive in the Indy 500 and possibly other races next season but has nothing confirmed yet.

Kanaan is among 18 drivers who have made starts at Gateway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illiniois. Rookies Oliver Askew, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay will make their IndyCar debuts at Gateway, along with Pato O’Ward and Jack Harvey.

ENTRY LISTS: Saturday Sunday

WEEKEND SCHEDULE: What’s happening on track at Gateway

Takuma Sato is the defending race winner at Gateway, which will play host to its first doubleheader.

Will Power (2018) and Josef Newgarden (2017) are the only other former winners in this weekend’s races, which will be 200 laps (250 miles) apiece.

Click here to see who’s entered in Race 1 and in Race 2 at Gateway.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR INDYCAR AT GATEWAY (all times ET):

Friday

IndyCar NTT Series practice: 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

IndyCar qualifying: Noon, NBC Sports Gold

—Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1: 3 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Sunday

—Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2: 3 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold