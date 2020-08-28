Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pato O’Ward turned a 181.532 mph lap Friday to lead the lone practice session of the weekend for the NTT IndyCar Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The Arrow McLaren SP No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet driver, who was named the 104th Indy 500’s rookie of the year after finishing sixth this past Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, topped the speed chart for the 90-minute session ahead of Will Power (180.961), points leader Scott Dixon (180.822), Conor Daly (180.581) and Takuma Sato (180.434).

There were no incidents in the practice

After winning the Indianapolis 500 for the second time, Sato enters the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader weekend at Gateway as the defending winner of last year’s race.

Next up is qualifying at noon ET Saturday (available on NBC Sports Gold), which will set the field for both races. The first lap determines the starting order for Saturday and the second lap sets Sunday’s lineup.

Race coverage will begin Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN (here are the streaming links for Saturday’s race and Sunday’s race).

The rest of the top 10 in practice: Jack Harvey, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, Rinus VeeKay and Colton Herta.

.@PatricioOWard posts the fastest lap speed in practice. Qualifying is live at 11AM ET from @WWTRaceway Saturday on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/PqVUeFoq4g pic.twitter.com/Cy2vJ1qPwt — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 28, 2020

Santino Ferrucci, who led the most laps in last year’s event, ranked last on the speed chart after a mechanical problem in his No. 18 Dallara-Honda caused him to miss the final 20 minutes of the session.

