Series owner Roger Penske and IndyCar officials met Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with organizers for a proposed street race in the NTT IndyCar Series.

In a statement Friday, the promoters and organizers said they are working on “finalizing an agreement to bring an urban racing festival to Nashville with a presence at Nissan Stadium … to be clear, this process is not finalized.”

The Tennessean reported that the target date for the inaugural race is August 2021, and it would be held on a downtown layout about 1.5 miles in length.

Addressing future races during a news conference last week, Penske Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Miles said IndyCar’s 2021 schedule would resemble the 17-race slate for 2020. The series hopes to release its schedule for next year by the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Peterburg, Florida, and possibly by the end of September.

“We’ve just got to live in a world where it’s unclear,” Miles said. “We think our schedule will look a lot like the schedule that was put out for 2020 initially. The promoters want to be back. Nobody has the crystal ball to tell us when they’re back and what conditions we’ll run in.”

Here’s the full statement from the event promoters and organizers with the proposed Music City Grand Prix: