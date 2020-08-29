IndyCar Gateway start times
Chris Jones/IndyCar

IndyCar at Gateway schedule for today: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 1:00 AM EDT
With the biggest race of the season finally in the record books after a three-month delay, the NTT IndyCar Series will start the second half of its season with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at new times for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After three consecutive Saturday night races on the 1.25-mile oval, Gateway will play host to two 200-lap (250-mile) afternoon races. Will Power will start on the pole in Saturday’s race.

Through seven races this season, Indy 500 runner-up Scott Dixon has an 84-point lead (335-251) on Josef Newgarden.

There are seven races remaining this season. After Gateway, the final five races are on road and street courses with doubleheader weekends at Mid-Ohio (which likely will be on the second weekend in September) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Oct. 2-3).

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Gateway schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway TV schedule for Saturday

Gateway qualifying: Noon, NBC Sports Gold

Gateway Race No. 1: 3-6 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kevin Lee and James Hinchcliffe.

Bommarito Automotive Group Race #1 at Gateway IndyCar start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (250 miles) around Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 14 sets for use during the race weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Gateway doubleheader; Takuma Sato won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Will Power, 23.7206 seconds, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

STARTING LINEUP IN RACE 1: How they will line up Saturday

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Power and Sato won the pole positions for this weekend in Saturday’s qualifying session. Click here for the recap and results.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 cars racing Saturday

IndyCar Gateway start crash
NBCSN
By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
A six-car crash on the way to the green flag eliminated three Andretti Autosport drivers before the start of Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technolgy Raceway at Gateway.

Andretti teammates Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach were knocked out by damage from the crash, which seemed to start when several cars slowed off Turn 4 because of a late green flag as pole-sitter Will Power led the field.

Alex Palou pulled out of line and was followed by Simon Pagenaud, who then was hit by Oliver Askew. That started a chain reaction that collected the Andretti cars.

IndyCar officials penalized Palou and Askew for avoidable contact and sent both to the back of the field on the restart.

Veach said he tried to move to the middle lane when the inside lane slowed.

“That’s when I saw Pagenaud sideways,” Veach said on NBCSN. “From that point, everyone jammed on the brakes. We tried to stop the best we could, but it seemed everyone was in the same position. The window closed so quickly, some of us were left without an option.”

The crash, which also took Ed Carpenter out of contention, caused the first 14 of the race’s 200 laps to be run under a yellow flag.

It continued a miserable season for Rossi, who had crashed Sunday after leading in the Indy 500.

After the Gateway wreck, Rossi climbed from his No. 27 Dallara-Honda, hopped the pit wall and walked directly to teammate Colton Herta’s pit apparently for an explanation of what happened.

“I was trying to go straight,” Rossi told NBCSN pit reporter James Hinchcliffe after watching the replay. “I’m not laying blame. It’s very reminiscent of a Michgan iRacing start at the beginning of the year.”