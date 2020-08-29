Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the biggest race of the season finally in the record books after a three-month delay, the NTT IndyCar Series will start the second half of its season with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at new times for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After three consecutive Saturday night races on the 1.25-mile oval, Gateway will play host to two 200-lap (250-mile) afternoon races. Will Power will start on the pole in Saturday’s race.

Through seven races this season, Indy 500 runner-up Scott Dixon has an 84-point lead (335-251) on Josef Newgarden.

CULPRIT IDENTIFIED: Alexander Rossi knows Conor Daly was the prankster

There are seven races remaining this season. After Gateway, the final five races are on road and street courses with doubleheader weekends at Mid-Ohio (which likely will be on the second weekend in September) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Oct. 2-3).

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Gateway schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway TV schedule for Saturday

—Gateway qualifying: Noon, NBC Sports Gold

—Gateway Race No. 1: 3-6 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kevin Lee and James Hinchcliffe.

Bommarito Automotive Group Race #1 at Gateway IndyCar start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (250 miles) around Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 14 sets for use during the race weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Gateway doubleheader; Takuma Sato won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Will Power, 23.7206 seconds, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

STARTING LINEUP IN RACE 1: How they will line up Saturday

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Power and Sato won the pole positions for this weekend in Saturday’s qualifying session. Click here for the recap and results.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 cars racing Saturday