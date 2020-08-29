IndyCar results and points standings after Gateway Race No. 1

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Scott Dixon maintained his hammerlock on the NTT IndyCar Series results and points standings Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where he scored his 50th career victory.

The five-time series champion moved within two victories of Mario Andretti for second on the all-time IndyCar victory list (A.J. Foyt is ranked first with 67 victories.

Dixon also delivered the 113th IndyCar victory for Chip Ganassi Racing, which has won five of eight races in 2020.

EARLY PILEUP: Andretti Autosport lost three cars in a crash before the green

The No. 9 Dallara-Honda driver led 28 laps, including the final 25, and fended off a furious charge by Takuma Sato, who finished second six days after his second Indianapolis 500 victory.

Saturday’s margin of victory was 0.141 seconds, the second-closest IndyCar finish in track history.

Pato O’Ward led a race-high 91 of 200 laps and finished third ahead of Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson.

Dixon will have another opportunity for a victory Sunday at Gateway, where IndyCar will complete a race weekend doubleheader.

Here are the IndyCar Gateway results and points standings from Saturday:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from Saturday’s race at Gateway

Click here for the lap leader summary from Satuday’s race

POINTS

After eight of a scheduled 15 races, Dixon has a 117-point lead (386-269) over Josef Newgarden (an increase of 33 points from after the Indianapolis 500).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 256, Takuma Sato 248, Graham Rahal 226, Simon Pagenaud 223, Colton Herta 221, Santino Ferrucci 196, Will Power 190, Felix Rosenqvist 182.

Click here for the driver points chart from Saturday’s race at Gateway.

Here’s what the full points standings are through eight races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

IndyCar Sunday starting lineup at Gateway

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
IndyCar will complete its race weekend doubleheader Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with the hottest driver in the series leading the starting lineup to green.

After winning his second Indy 500 Sunday, Takuma Sato nearly made it consecutive victories Saturday, coming up just 0.141 seconds short of winner Scott Dixon in the second-closest IndyCar finish in track history.

Dixon will start sixth Sunday after winning four of the first eight races this season. With five races remaining in the season, he has built a seemingly insurmountable 117-point lead on defending series champion Josef Newgarden, who will start second Sunday.

DIXON MAKES 50: Fourth win of season for points leader

Will Power, who started on the pole Saturday and led 61 laps before being shuffled to 17th by an inopportune caution, will start third beside Pato O’Ward, who led a race-high 94 laps in finishing third Saturday.

IndyCar will be hoping for a better start than Saturday when six cars were involved in a crash as the green flag waved for Lap 1.

The lineup for Sunday was set by the second lap during Saturday’s qualifying session (the first lap set the starting order for Saturday’s Race 1).

Here’s the starting lineup for IndyCar’s Sunday race at Gateway:

1. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 182.499 mph
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 182.477
3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 182.474
4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 182.280
5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 181.800
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 181.735
7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 181.723
8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 181.457
9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 181.387
10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 181.164
11. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 180.825
12. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 180.618
13. (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 180.579
14. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 180.560
15. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 180.374
16. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 180.197
17. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 179.791
18. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 178.690
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 178.630
20. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 178.563
21. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 178.295
22. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 177.728
23. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 176.803