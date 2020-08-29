Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Dixon maintained his hammerlock on the NTT IndyCar Series results and points standings Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where he scored his 50th career victory.

The five-time series champion moved within two victories of Mario Andretti for second on the all-time IndyCar victory list (A.J. Foyt is ranked first with 67 victories.

Dixon also delivered the 113th IndyCar victory for Chip Ganassi Racing, which has won five of eight races in 2020.

EARLY PILEUP: Andretti Autosport lost three cars in a crash before the green

The No. 9 Dallara-Honda driver led 28 laps, including the final 25, and fended off a furious charge by Takuma Sato, who finished second six days after his second Indianapolis 500 victory.

Saturday’s margin of victory was 0.141 seconds, the second-closest IndyCar finish in track history.

Pato O’Ward led a race-high 91 of 200 laps and finished third ahead of Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson.

Dixon will have another opportunity for a victory Sunday at Gateway, where IndyCar will complete a race weekend doubleheader.

Here are the IndyCar Gateway results and points standings from Saturday:

RESULTS

—Click here for the box score from Saturday’s race at Gateway

—Click here for the lap leader summary from Satuday’s race

POINTS

After eight of a scheduled 15 races, Dixon has a 117-point lead (386-269) over Josef Newgarden (an increase of 33 points from after the Indianapolis 500).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 256, Takuma Sato 248, Graham Rahal 226, Simon Pagenaud 223, Colton Herta 221, Santino Ferrucci 196, Will Power 190, Felix Rosenqvist 182.

Click here for the driver points chart from Saturday’s race at Gateway.

Here’s what the full points standings are through eight races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers