IndyCar Gateway pole position
James Black/IndyCar

Will Power, Takuma Sato win IndyCar pole positions at Gateway

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will Power will lead the field to green in Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway after winning the pole position in a dual qualifying session.

Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet was fastest on the first lap with a 182.394 mph lap for Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).

Pato O’Ward, who was fastest in practice Friday, will start second. Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson are in the second row, followed by Takuma Sato and Josef Newgarden.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for Race 1 l Click here for Race 2

SATURDAY’S RACE: Details for watching Gateway

Sato followed his second Indy 500 victory Sunday with the pole position for Sunday’s race at Gateway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com), recording the fastest second lap (182.499 mph) of the session in his No. 30 Dallara-Honda.

That just edged Newgarden, who will start on the front row in Sunday’s race. Power and O’Ward will make up the second row.

For Power, it’s his second pole of 2020 (he also qualified first on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) and the 59th of his career, which ranks second all time. It also his the second Gateway pole for Power, who won after qualiyfing first in 2017.

It’s the 10th career pole for Sato and his first in 2020. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing qualified first for the first time since Sato at Texas in June 2019.

Takuma Sato is on the pole for Sunday;s IndyCar race at Gateway (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar).

Massive wreck at start eliminates three Andretti cars from Gateway

IndyCar Gateway start crash
NBCSN
By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A six-car crash on the way to the green flag eliminated three Andretti Autosport drivers before the start of Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technolgy Raceway at Gateway.

Andretti teammates Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach were knocked out by damage from the crash, which seemed to start when several cars slowed off Turn 4 because of a late green flag as pole-sitter Will Power led the field.

Alex Palou pulled out of line and was followed by Simon Pagenaud, who then was hit by Oliver Askew. That started a chain reaction that collected the Andretti cars.

IndyCar officials penalized Palou and Askew for avoidable contact and sent both to the back of the field on the restart.

Veach said he tried to move to the middle lane when the inside lane slowed.

“That’s when I saw Pagenaud sideways,” Veach said on NBCSN. “From that point, everyone jammed on the brakes. We tried to stop the best we could, but it seemed everyone was in the same position. The window closed so quickly, some of us were left without an option.”

The crash, which also took Ed Carpenter out of contention, caused the first 14 of the race’s 200 laps to be run under a yellow flag.

Pagenaud’s team changed a front wing, but he retired after completing 66 laps because he was unable to make minimum speed.

“Think we had a good car today, never even got a chance to really test it for tomorrow,” Pagenaud told NBCSN pit reporter Kevin Lee. “It’s a little too much excitement at the start of the race from the back of us. Real shame.

“The front slowed, down, and I don’t know if it was the accordion effect. It is what it is. It’s very unfortunate. Need them to be willing to just be a bit more patient.”

The incident continued a miserable season for Rossi, who had crashed Sunday after leading in the Indy 500.

After the Gateway wreck, Rossi climbed from his No. 27 Dallara-Honda, hopped the pit wall and walked directly to teammate Colton Herta’s pit apparently for an explanation of what happened.

“I was trying to go straight,” Rossi told NBCSN pit reporter James Hinchcliffe after watching the replay. “I’m not laying blame. It’s very reminiscent of a Michgan iRacing start at the beginning of the year.”