Will Power will lead the field to green in Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway after winning the pole position in a dual qualifying session.
Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet was fastest on the first lap with a 182.394 mph lap for Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).
Pato O’Ward, who was fastest in practice Friday, will start second. Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson are in the second row, followed by Takuma Sato and Josef Newgarden.
Sato followed his second Indy 500 victory Sunday with the pole position for Sunday’s race at Gateway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com), recording the fastest second lap (182.499 mph) of the session in his No. 30 Dallara-Honda.
That just edged Newgarden, who will start on the front row in Sunday’s race. Power and O’Ward will make up the second row.
For Power, it’s his second pole of 2020 (he also qualified first on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) and the 59th of his career, which ranks second all time. It also his the second Gateway pole for Power, who won after qualiyfing first in 2017.
It’s the 10th career pole for Sato and his first in 2020. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing qualified first for the first time since Sato at Texas in June 2019.