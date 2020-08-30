IndyCar Gateway start times
Chris Jones/IndyCar

IndyCar at Gateway schedule for today: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanAug 30, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
With the biggest race of the season finally in the record books after a three-month delay, the NTT IndyCar Series will start the second half of its season with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at new times for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After three consecutive Saturday night races on the 1.25-mile oval, Gateway will play host to two 200-lap (250-mile) afternoon races.

Scott Dixon won Saturday’s Race 1 and extended his points lead to 117 over defending series champion Josef Newgarden with six races remaining in the season.

After Gateway, the final five races are on road and street courses with doubleheader weekends at Mid-Ohio (which likely will be on the second weekend in September) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Oct. 2-3).

The season will conclude Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, street circuit, which originally was slated as the season opener before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused its postponement.

Here is the IndyCar at Gateway schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway TV schedule for Sunday

Gateway Race No. 2: 3-6 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kevin Lee and James Hinchcliffe.

Bommarito Automotive Group Race #2 at Gateway IndyCar start times, information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (250 miles) around Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 14 sets for use during the race weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Gateway doubleheader; Takuma Sato won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Will Power, 23.7206 seconds, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

STARTING LINEUP IN RACE 2: How they will line up Sunday

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Power and Sato won the pole positions for this weekend in Saturday’s qualifying session. Click here for the recap and results.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 23 cars racing Saturday

IndyCar Sunday starting lineup at Gateway

By Nate RyanAug 29, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
IndyCar will complete its race weekend doubleheader Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with the hottest driver in the series leading the starting lineup to green.

After winning his second Indy 500 Sunday, Takuma Sato nearly made it consecutive victories Saturday, coming up just 0.141 seconds short of winner Scott Dixon in the second-closest IndyCar finish in track history.

Dixon will start sixth Sunday after winning four of the first eight races this season. With five races remaining in the season, he has built a seemingly insurmountable 117-point lead on defending series champion Josef Newgarden, who will start second Sunday.

DIXON MAKES 50: Fourth win of season for points leader

Will Power, who started on the pole Saturday and led 61 laps before being shuffled to 17th by an inopportune caution, will start third beside Pato O’Ward, who led a race-high 94 laps in finishing third Saturday.

IndyCar will be hoping for a better start than Saturday when six cars were involved in a crash as the green flag waved for Lap 1.

The lineup for Sunday was set by the second lap during Saturday’s qualifying session (the first lap set the starting order for Saturday’s Race 1).

Here’s the starting lineup for IndyCar’s Sunday race at Gateway:

1. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 182.499 mph
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 182.477
3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 182.474
4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 182.280
5. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 181.800
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 181.735
7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 181.723
8. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 181.457
9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 181.387
10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 181.164
11. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 180.825
12. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 180.618
13. (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 180.579
14. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 180.560
15. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 180.374
16. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 180.197
17. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 179.791
18. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 178.690
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 178.630
20. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 178.563
21. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 178.295
22. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 177.728
23. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 176.803