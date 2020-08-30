Kyle Larson dirt racing
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Kyle Larson wins first dirt late model race in his second career start

By Nate RyanAug 30, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
Kyle Larson discovered a new way to dominate in dirt racing Saturday night.

In only the second dirt late model race of his career, Larson led all 50 laps of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania.

Larson already had won more than 30 feature races this year in sprint cars, silver crown and midgets, but he said Saturday’s victory was “no doubt, probably one of, if not the biggest, wins ever of my career.

“I thought we would be OK, but I didn’t think I was going to win a race,” Larson said in a series release after beating Brandon Sheppard by 0.499 seconds. “To climb into something that’s way different than I have ever been in and to have success with a great team just means a lot.”

Larson had finished fifth in his Late Model debut Thursday at Port Royal, where he previously won three times in sprint cars. He had set modest expectations in interviews this week, hoping just to be competitive against some of the best in dirt lade models.

Said Sheppard, who has 25 victories this season: “I felt like I was closing in on him [Larson]. I really couldn’t take off very well on the restarts and we had a bunch of restarts tonight. That wasn’t helping me. Kyle did a really good job; he does a good job in anything he drives.”

Larson earned $15,000 for the victory as well as praise from many corners in the racing world.

Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix from the pole position

Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton
Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 30, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian GP to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record on Sunday.

The defending series champion was untroubled from pole position at the Spa circuit, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s fifth victory in seven races this season (and his fourth at Spa) also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third.

Hamilton is an overwhelming favorite to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.

Schumacher won five of those F1 titles consecutively during a glorious era for Ferrari, but the proud Italian team is struggling badly now. Sebastian Vettel finished 13th and Charles Leclerc 14th.

Having secured a record-extending 93rd career pole, which he dedicated to American actor Chadwick Boseman, Hamilton made a clean start, and Bottas was unable to exert pressure on the long straight up to Turn 2.

Early in the 44-lap race, Williams driver George Russell and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi crashed heavily but were both unharmed.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. failed to start because of an exhaust failure.

A minute’s silence was held before the race in memory of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died here last year following a horrific crash during an F2 race.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly, who was close friends with Hubert, and other drivers gathered solemnly around a picture of Hubert on the grid. His racing helmet was placed on a stand.