Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton
Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix from the pole position

By Nate RyanAug 30, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian GP to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record on Sunday.

The defending series champion was untroubled from pole position at the Spa circuit, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Hamilton’s fifth victory in seven races this season (and his fourth at Spa) also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting back in third.

Hamilton is an overwhelming favorite to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher’s record.

Schumacher won five of those F1 titles consecutively during a glorious era for Ferrari, but the proud Italian team is struggling badly now. Sebastian Vettel finished 13th and Charles Leclerc 14th.

Having secured a record-extending 93rd career pole, which he dedicated to American actor Chadwick Boseman, Hamilton made a clean start, and Bottas was unable to exert pressure on the long straight up to Turn 2.

Early in the 44-lap race, Williams driver George Russell and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi crashed heavily but were both unharmed.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. failed to start because of an exhaust failure.

A minute’s silence was held before the race in memory of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died here last year following a horrific crash during an F2 race.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly, who was close friends with Hubert, and other drivers gathered solemnly around a picture of Hubert on the grid. His racing helmet was placed on a stand.

Eli Tomac rebounds to win Round 3 of motocross season in 45th victory

By Nate RyanAug 30, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac rebounded from a mediocre start to the 450 season Saturday, winning Round 3 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Tomac, who won his first Supercross title two months ago, claimed the overall Saturday in motocross’ premier division by winning the second moto after finishing second in the opener to Marvin Musquin.

Tomac climbed three spots in the points standings to fourth with his 45th career victory (ranking fourth all time) a week after a career-worst 16th in Round 2 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

“I just had a better feel,” Tomac said. “The track came to us all day. We had good starts in both motos and that pace was insane there in Moto 2.

“I had pressure from (Moto 2 runner-up Justin) Barcia for a while there, and we were really pushing it at the end. He kept me honest, but I was able to keep it going and get us a win. We’ve got some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can keep putting work in to make up some ground in the championship.”

Adam Cianciarulo finished third overall, and Zach Osborne, who won the opening two rounds, maintained his championship lead by 13 points over Musquin with a fourth overall Saturday.

In the 250 class, Jeremy Martin won his second consecutive overall event by winning the second moto and finishing second in the first. Martin trails by four points to Dylan Ferrandis, who finished second Saturday with a 1-3 finish.

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series will hold its first doubleheader over Labor Day weekend at the historic RedBud National with events on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7.

RESULTS

Guaranteed Rate Ironman National (Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Indiana)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-1)
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (1-6)
  3. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-4)
  4. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2)
  5. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (7-3)
  6. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
  7. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-7)
  8. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (8-8)
  9. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (9-10)
  10. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (11-12)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 122
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 109
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 96
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 95
  5. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 89
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 81
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 78
  8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 71
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 59
  10. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna; Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (tie) – 58

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-1)
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
  3. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (3-4)
  4. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (8-2)
  5. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-5)
  6. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-6)
  7. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (6-10)
  8. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (12-7)
  9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (11-8)
  10. Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (13-9)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 135
  2. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 131
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 100
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 95
  5. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 90
  6. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 79
  7. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 75
  8. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 63
  9. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 61
  10. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 61