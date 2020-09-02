Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHRA canceled three more national events Wednesday while confirming the finalized 2020 season schedule will conclude after six more events without its Countdown to the Championship playoff format.

Instead of concluding with the annual season finale at Pomona, California, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ 2020 season will end Nov. 1 at Las Vegas with the crowning of champions in its four pro categories of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway near Charlotte, North Carolina, have been canceled after originally being rescheduled from April to Sept. 18-20, and the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn., also have been scrubbed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Three more national events that initially were postponed indefinitely have been confirmed as off the schedule: Denver; Brainerd, Minnesota; Topeka, Kansas.

Here we go! We’ve got the remainder of the 2020 Mello Yello Series Schedule for you! MORE ➡️ https://t.co/FUBhnAM0UB pic.twitter.com/VdTuNIz8lK — #NHRA (@NHRA) September 2, 2020

The NHRA will be racing in front of a limited crowd this weekend at the U.S. Nationals near Indianapolis, where it also had an event last month.

Here’s the release from the NHRA on the remainder of the 2020 season: