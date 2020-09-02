Superstar Racing Experience added Willy T. Ribbs to its lineup Wednesday for the series’ debut season next year.
Ribbs is an accomplished veteran of Trans-Am (17-time winner), sports cars, stock cars and IndyCar series. He was the first Black driver to qualify and race in the 1991 Indy 500. He also was the subject of a Netflix documentary called “Uppity” about his career.
The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner.
SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.
🚨#DriverAnnouncement: Let’s officially welcome @WillyRibbs to the @SRXracing family!#LetsRace 🏁 pic.twitter.com/wSgQVle5re
— Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) September 2, 2020
With the addition of Helio Castroneves, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate.
Here’s the release from Superstar Racing Experience:
Superstar Racing Experience is excited to announce the addition of Willy T Ribbs Jr. to the inaugural SRX driver lineup.
Ribbs has competed across a variety of auto racing disciplines, including IndyCar, Champ Car, IMSA, NASCAR and the Trans-Am Series. Ribbs’ career highlights include 17 wins in the Trans-Am Series. Ribbs’ trailblazing career is highlighted by the fact that he was the first African American to qualify for and race in the Indianapolis 500.
“I am really excited to be back in the car for the SRX series. I look forward to racing under the lights at some of America’s most iconic racing destinations. It will be a spirited competition and it sure will be fun going at it on the track with some legends of auto racing,” said Ribbs.
Ribbs joins Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte and Helio Castroneves as the sixth confirmed driver for the series that will air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS Television Network in the Summer of 2021.
Thanks @SRXracing family for adding me to the All-Star cast. In the words of Mills Lane or Marvin Gaye, “Let’s Get It On”! 🏁🏎🇺🇸 #SVRA #INDYCAR #NASCAR #F1 #FormulaOne #IMSA #DamonHill @HillF1 @AmandaDCNN @TomClarksonF1 #LH44 #CBSsports @RACERmag https://t.co/3PjIir7qkr
— Willy T. Ribbs (@WillyRibbs) September 2, 2020