Superstar Racing Experience added Willy T. Ribbs to its lineup Wednesday for the series’ debut season next year.

Ribbs is an accomplished veteran of Trans-Am (17-time winner), sports cars, stock cars and IndyCar series. He was the first Black driver to qualify and race in the 1991 Indy 500. He also was the subject of a Netflix documentary called “Uppity” about his career.

The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Helio Castroneves, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate.

