Superstar Racing Experience Willy T. Ribbs
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Willy T. Ribbs joins Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series for 2021

By Nate RyanSep 2, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Superstar Racing Experience added Willy T. Ribbs to its lineup Wednesday for the series’ debut season next year.

Ribbs is an accomplished veteran of Trans-Am (17-time winner), sports cars, stock cars and IndyCar series. He was the first Black driver to qualify and race in the 1991 Indy 500. He also was the subject of a Netflix documentary called “Uppity” about his career.

The series, which is expecting a lineup of a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy and Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

With the addition of Helio Castroneves, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but it’s expected that Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be on the slate.

Here’s the release from Superstar Racing Experience:

Superstar Racing Experience is excited to announce the addition of Willy T Ribbs Jr. to the inaugural SRX driver lineup.

Ribbs has competed across a variety of auto racing disciplines, including IndyCar, Champ Car, IMSA, NASCAR and the Trans-Am Series. Ribbs’ career highlights include 17 wins in the Trans-Am Series. Ribbs’ trailblazing career is highlighted by the fact that he was the first African American to qualify for and race in the Indianapolis 500.

“I am really excited to be back in the car for the SRX series. I look forward to racing under the lights at some of America’s most iconic racing destinations. It will be a spirited competition and it sure will be fun going at it on the track with some legends of auto racing,” said Ribbs.

Ribbs joins Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte and Helio Castroneves as the sixth confirmed driver for the series that will air Saturday nights in primetime on CBS Television Network in the Summer of 2021.

NHRA cancels Charlotte, Bristol, Pomona; confirms rest of schedule

NHRA 2020 schedule finalized
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
By Nate RyanSep 2, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
The NHRA canceled three more national events Wednesday while confirming the finalized 2020 season schedule will conclude after six more events without its Countdown to the Championship playoff format.

Instead of concluding with the annual season finale at Pomona, California, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ 2020 season will end Nov. 1 at Las Vegas with the crowning of champions in its four pro categories of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway near Charlotte, North Carolina, have been canceled after originally being rescheduled from April to Sept. 18-20, and the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn., also have been scrubbed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Three more national events that initially were postponed indefinitely have been confirmed as off the schedule: Denver; Brainerd, Minnesota; Topeka, Kansas.

The NHRA will be racing in front of a limited crowd this weekend at the U.S. Nationals near Indianapolis, where it also had an event last month.

Here’s the release from the NHRA on the remainder of the 2020 season:

NHRA has announced the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. In collaboration with all stakeholders, NHRA plans to hold six national events to complete the 2020 season.

The 2020 NHRA season has looked very different due to the global pandemic. NHRA has worked closely with its partner tracks and race teams to construct a schedule that will honor its rich racing history.

“We are grateful to the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during these trying times,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “NHRA plans to hold these next six national events to conclude the 2020 season. Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”

Dates for the remaining NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series are as follows:

Sept. 3-6 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals Indianapolis
Sept. 25-27 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville, Fla.
Oct. 2-4 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals presented by Pennzoil St. Louis
Oct. 14-18 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals Dallas
Oct. 23-25 Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil Houston
Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Dodge NHRA Finals presented by Pennzoil Las Vegas

Due to the pandemic and scheduling conflicts, the three national events listed below have been removed from the 2020 schedule:

  • NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.
  • NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
  • Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

NHRA and its partner tracks originally planned to reschedule three national events but due to location and traditional climates, the below events have been canceled:

  • Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Denver
  • Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
  • Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, Topeka, Kan.

At the conclusion of the Dodge NHRA Finals in Las Vegas, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will crown its four champions in each of the respective professional categories, including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

With the elimination of the traditional Countdown to the Championship playoffs, every round of racing is crucial. Race teams will be ready to battle it out for their shot at an NHRA world championship.