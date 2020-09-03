F1 Ferrari struggles Monza
Mark Sutton/Pool via Getty Images

Ferrari’s F1 struggles unlikely to end with home race Sunday at Monza

Associated PressSep 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last year, long removed from the recent struggles of his F1 team, as Charles Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans at Monza after he ended the team’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit.

Fast forward 12 months and things will be very different at Formula One’s Italian Grand Prix and not just because of the lack of fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ferrari’s mediocre year is getting worse with each race. Leclerc finished 14th at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, just behind teammate Sebastian Vettel. Both were more than a minute behind race winner and championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

“No miracles expected this weekend but hopefully we can be a bit better than we were at Spa,” Leclerc said at a news conference Thursday.

Vettel is a four-time champion but has not even finished in the top five this season – and has been 10th or lower in four races.

“I’m not going to lie it’s not going to be an easy weekend for us,” Vettel said. “I think it’s very difficult to expect a big change from last weekend. Having said that though, last weekend we were a little bit worse off than normal so I hope we can be back to normal.

“But we also know that these type of tracks do hurt us by nature so we will see. We’re here to fight and we’re here to fight for the tifosi (fans) as well and we are doing the utmost we can.”

Team principal Mattia Binotto seems at a loss on how to turn things around at the once-dominant Ferrari and said recently that it could take years before it is back in a winning cycle.

Vettel will not be there for that as he is leaving at the end of the season, but Leclerc is under contract until the end of 2024.

The promising 22-year-old was asked whether he had the patience to wait for Ferrari’s return to the top.

“On the one hand I don’t really have the choice,” he said with a small laugh. “But yeah surely it will take some patience and I’m ready to wait but its also my job to try and make this process as short as possible and for us to come back where we deserve to be.

“It’s not going to be easy, it will take time but I’m ready for this.”

Leclerc and Vettel are both more than 100 points behind Hamilton in the standings after the British driver cruised to his fifth win in seven races on his inevitable march towards equaling Michael Schumacher’s record title haul.

Hamilton and his all-conquering Mercedes machine are in a class of one this season, and his emphatic victory at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit marked the 89th of his career, taking him to within two of Schumacher’s victory record. He is on course to win a sixth championship title in seven years, and seventh overall.

Hamilton is now 47 points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen managed to beat the Mercedes duo at last month’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone but admits his chances of doing the same at Monza are slim.

“It isn’t normally our best track with all the long straights but last year in practice we were quite competitive in practice before taking a penalty so let’s hope that it is going to be the same again this year,” he said. “Spa was my sixth podium in a row so hopefully we can keep this streak going and soon fight for first instead of second and third but that might not be the case here. Of course we keep pushing and we don’t give up but we have to be realistic that Mercedes are still the favorites.”

Team Penske sports car drivers still hunting for new rides in 2021

Team Penske IMSA future
IMSA
By Nate RyanSep 3, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday will mark the midpoint of an IMSA season turned upside down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has contributed to scuttling the future for Team Penske drivers.

With a delay of more than five months between IMSA’s Rolex 24 at Daytona opener and its second event (also at Daytona) — and with numerous WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races subsequently canceled or rescheduled — the six-hour TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Road Atlanta is the sixth of a scheduled 11 events.

In the previous six seasons since major-league sports car racing came under one banner, there annually have been only two races after Labor Day weekend, and the driver-team lineup for the following season largely can be settled by this point on the calendar.

ROAD ATLANTA ENTRIES: Who will be racing Saturday in the six-hour event

But much uncertainty remains this year. And it starts with the defending series champions in GTLM and DPi.

In GTLM, Porsche is exiting IMSA after this season with its 911 RSR-19 teams of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor (who won the 2019 title) and Nick Tandy and Fred Makowiecki. That quartet could find placement in other Porsche racing programs.

A Team Penske hauler at an IMSA race (IMSA).

The prospects seem hazier at Team Penske, which is mothballing its DPi program after this season in a split from Acura.

A year after their title in the No. 6, Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya are exploring new opportunities, as are No. 7 teammates Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor, who just ended a two-year winless drought in the most recent DPi race at Road America.

It’s unfamiliar territory for Taylor, who won 12 races in four seasons with Wayne Taylor Racing before joining Penske in 2018.

“I’ve been spoiled the past four or five years coming from my dad’s team and being kind of in a relationship with GM for a while, and it was a little more secure,” Taylor said Wednesday during a Zoom media call.

“This year has been weird in more than one way. Although it is relatively early, it’s always stressful. All four of us are looking and working on stuff, and it’s always difficult. It’s another one of those weird things where you’re not going to be able to just walk around the paddock and go meet people, either. It’s odd for sure.”

Even if the paddock access were less restrictive for pounding the pavement, the conversations still might not be conducive for finding a new ride. The season won’t conclude until Nov. 14 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, about a month later than usual.

Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya won the DPi championship last season (IMSA).

“In the industry, everybody’s timeline is very different at this stage,” said Cameron, who added an Intercontinental GT Challenge race to his schedule Thursday. “It makes it a little bit more challenging than normal with the traditional schedule and in a world that’s a little bit more stable than we have right now. Some people aren’t ready to talk about it even though we are now in September.

“Yeah, it’s a bit hard to see quite where everything is going to go just yet, but I guess we’ll find out soon enough. It’ll be do or die time here before you know it when you get toward the back end of the year. You’re going to have to make decisions and make plans because 2021 will be here before you know it.”

Cameron and Taylor both are 31-year-old sports car champions who seem committed to staying in IMSA. The outlook might be different for their teammates, who are both in their mid-40s and have multiple victories in the Indianapolis 500. Castroneves openly has lobbied for a full-time return to the IndyCar Series.

Montoya said he’d consider running the Indy 500 again if offered a contending car, and he also has been involved with helping further 14-year-old son Sebastian’s career in Europe. But the veteran of IndyCar, Formula One and NASCAR doesn’t know what 2021 will hold yet.

“I have no idea,” Montoya said. “When I know, I’ll tell you. If a good opportunity is there and worth doing, for sure. I don’t want to stop. I love racing. I still want to try to win (the 24 Hours of) Le Mans and everything.

“We have to make sure the right opportunity is there. If the opportunity is not there, then we’ll see what happens.”

IMSA