IMSA at Road Atlanta Saturday: How to watch, schedules, TV, stream info

By Nate RyanSep 4, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
More than seven months after the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship will return Saturday at Road Atlanta to a schedule more associated with endurance racing.

The TireRack.com Grand Prix will run six hours, the second-longest event of 2020 so far for IMSA since four “sprint” races of less than three hours followed Daytona in a season disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saturday’s event is being dubbed by some as the “Petit Petit” — a reference to the annual 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans that will be held at the track next month.

The schedule originally would have included two endurance races by now (Road Atlanta will replace Watkins Glen and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has been moved to November), and many teams are adding third drivers for the first time since the Rolex 24.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Filipe Albuquerque, Tristan Vautier and Colin Braun are among the notables who have been added to the entry list for Road Atlanta.

Here are the details for IMSA this weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road Atlanta

WHEN: Saturday, 11:35 a.m.

TV:  11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. NBCSN (streaming link); 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports App (streaming link) / TrackPass; 2:30 -6 p.m. NBCSN (streaming link)

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (Sirius channel 217, XM 202, Internet 972)

STREAM: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold (live flag to flag starting at 11:30)

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Six hours around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 28 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Saturday at Road Atlanta

IMSA Road Atlanta weekend schedule

Friday

10-11 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:25-3:40 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

6:30-7:40 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (IMSA.com/TVLive Live Qualifying Stream)

Saturday

11:35 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Last year’s Petit Le Mans (IMSA).

Ferrari’s F1 struggles unlikely to end with home race Sunday at Monza

Associated PressSep 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Last year, long removed from the recent struggles of his F1 team, as Charles Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans at Monza after he ended the team’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit.

Fast forward 12 months and things will be very different at Formula One’s Italian Grand Prix and not just because of the lack of fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ferrari’s mediocre year is getting worse with each race. Leclerc finished 14th at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, just behind teammate Sebastian Vettel. Both were more than a minute behind race winner and championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

“No miracles expected this weekend but hopefully we can be a bit better than we were at Spa,” Leclerc said at a news conference Thursday.

Vettel is a four-time champion but has not even finished in the top five this season – and has been 10th or lower in four races.

“I’m not going to lie it’s not going to be an easy weekend for us,” Vettel said. “I think it’s very difficult to expect a big change from last weekend. Having said that though, last weekend we were a little bit worse off than normal so I hope we can be back to normal.

“But we also know that these type of tracks do hurt us by nature so we will see. We’re here to fight and we’re here to fight for the tifosi (fans) as well and we are doing the utmost we can.”

Team principal Mattia Binotto seems at a loss on how to turn things around at the once-dominant Ferrari and said recently that it could take years before it is back in a winning cycle.

Vettel will not be there for that as he is leaving at the end of the season, but Leclerc is under contract until the end of 2024.

The promising 22-year-old was asked whether he had the patience to wait for Ferrari’s return to the top.

“On the one hand I don’t really have the choice,” he said with a small laugh. “But yeah surely it will take some patience and I’m ready to wait but its also my job to try and make this process as short as possible and for us to come back where we deserve to be.

“It’s not going to be easy, it will take time but I’m ready for this.”

Leclerc and Vettel are both more than 100 points behind Hamilton in the standings after the British driver cruised to his fifth win in seven races on his inevitable march towards equaling Michael Schumacher’s record title haul.

Hamilton and his all-conquering Mercedes machine are in a class of one this season, and his emphatic victory at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit marked the 89th of his career, taking him to within two of Schumacher’s victory record. He is on course to win a sixth championship title in seven years, and seventh overall.

Hamilton is now 47 points clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen managed to beat the Mercedes duo at last month’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone but admits his chances of doing the same at Monza are slim.

“It isn’t normally our best track with all the long straights but last year in practice we were quite competitive in practice before taking a penalty so let’s hope that it is going to be the same again this year,” he said. “Spa was my sixth podium in a row so hopefully we can keep this streak going and soon fight for first instead of second and third but that might not be the case here. Of course we keep pushing and we don’t give up but we have to be realistic that Mercedes are still the favorites.”