F1 Monza qualifying
Lewis Hamilton takes Monza pole as Ferrari’s struggles continue

Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
MONZA, Italy — Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton set a Monza track qualifying record at the Italian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 94th pole position, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds on Saturday.

But Ferrari’s troubles went from bad to worse as both cars failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984, with Sebastian Vettel not even making it out of Q1.

Hamilton flew around Monza’s 3.54 miles of asphalt in 164.267mph at the so-called Temple of Speed to eclipse Kimi Raikkonen’s one-lap record of 163.785mph, set by the former world champion on his way to pole at Monza two years ago.

“Fantastic from the team today in terms of timing, when they put us out on the track,” Hamilton said after clocking a best lap of 1 minute 18.887 seconds. “It really demanded a clean lap so I am really happy.

“Valtteri was very, very close, pushing. I made some changes going into qualifying so I was a little bit nervous about whether that was the right thing to do but it worked just fine.”

Bottas and Hamilton exchanged track records in qualifying on their way to securing yet another Mercedes front-row lockout. McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari next year, was third, 0.808 behind the British driver and just ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

It was a record-extending 94th pole for Hamilton and he will start as favorite to win for a 90th time on Sunday, which would move him within one victory of Michael Schumacher’s record.

Hamilton looks on course to extend his championship lead, which stands at 47 points from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 from Bottas.

Things went from terrible to abysmal for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc qualified 13th and has little chance of repeating last year when he won from pole position to end the team’s nine-year wait for victory at Monza.

Vettel finished 17th after being hampered by traffic on his final lap.

“What a mess,” Vettel said on the team radio before letting out an expletive.

Earlier, Bottas led third and final practice.

Bottas was 0.229 faster than Sainz and 0.323 quicker than Lando Norris after an impressive showing from the McLaren pair.

The session was interrupted about 10 minutes from the end after a mechanical problem with Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, with the cars managing to come out for a final flying lap.

Hamilton was fifth fastest but survived a fright at the end, with the Mercedes driver swerving at speed on the approach to the Parabolica corner to avoid two cars going slowly side by side.

No action was taken by the stewards.

Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin earn motocross sweeps at RedBud

By Nate RyanSep 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Zach Osborne (450 division) and Jeremy Martin (250) continued their impressive Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series championship campaigns as points leaders won both motos Friday at the RedBud MX.

The legendary circuit is playing host to its first Friday-Monday doubleheader on the circuit, and Osborne took the holeshot in both motos for his third overall victory this season. Chase Sexton was second after finishes of third and fourth, and Justin Barcia snatched the final podium spot with a runner-up in the second moto.

It was the first time Osborne swept both motos in an Outdoor event in the premier series.

Zach Osborne celebrates at RedBud (Pro Motocross).

“It’s a pretty special day for me at what is an iconic track,” said the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider, who won the opening two overalls this year. “This is one of the best tracks in the world and it’s cool to grab my first ever 1-1 here.

“You never know what’s going to happen and my goal is to go out and get maximum points every time I’m on the track. The weather was cooler today, which helped, but it’s going to be important to get recovered to line back up again on Monday.”

Osborne extended his championship lead to 26 points (172-146) over fourth-place finisher Marvin Musquin.

Martin didn’t lead into the first turn of either 250 moto but rode strong performances for his fourth consecutive overall victory to open the 2020 season. RJ Hampshire, who finished second in the first moto, and Shane McElrath, runner-up in the second moto, rounded out the overall podium.

Martin leads by 12 points over Dylan Ferrandis, who was fourth Friday.

“Today’s a great day going 1-1,” the Geico Honda rider said. “It feels really good to grab another win. We’ve got a little bit of work to do in order to get better, but the grind doesn’t stop and we will get there. The team had my bike working really well all day.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series will race again Monday at RedBud National. All four motos will be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold. The opening motos will air live on MAVTV at 1 p.m. ET and the second moto will be live on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

RESULTS

Circle K RedBud 1 National (Red Bud MX, Buchanan, Michigan)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1)
  2. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (3-4)
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-6)
  5. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-3)
  6. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (4-5)
  7. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (7-8)
  8. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (10-7)
  9. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (8-9)
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-11)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 172
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 146
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 133
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 129
  5. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 125
  6. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 116
  7. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 106
  8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 96
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 86
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 77

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (1-1)
  2. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-5)
  3. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (8-2)
  4. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (7-3)
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (6-4)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-8)
  7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (5-7)
  8. Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, Yamaha (3-13)
  9. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (9-6)
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (11-9

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 181
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 169
  3. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 133
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 130
  5. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 128
  6. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 109
  7. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 102
  8. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 94
  9. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 83
  10. Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., – 69

