Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor became the first repeat DPi winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, winning their second consecutive race Saturday and moving up in the points with more strong results at Road Atlanta.

Team Penske’s No. 7 Acura duo rebounded from falling a lap down with two pit penalties in the first hour. Castroneves and Taylor led 76 of 273 laps in the six-hour race, including 49 of the final 50.

The No. 55 Mazda of Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay finished second, followed by the No. 31 Cadillac of Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque.

Other class winners at the Braselton, Georgia, road course were the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA of Simon Trummer, Scott Huffaker and Patrick Kelly in LMP2, the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE of Bruno Spengler and Connor De Phillippi in GTLM and the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher, Matt McMurry and Shinya Michimi in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi standings, the No. 10 Cadillac of Briscoe and van der Zande leads by four points over the No. 5 Cadillac of Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais.

The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor leads the GTLM standings by 14 points over the No. 4 of teammates Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin.

In GTD, Farnbacher and McMurry took a 14-point lead over Jack Hawksworth, who fell to second after leading the standings the past four races.

The No. 38 of Performance Tech Motorsport leads in LMP2.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Sept. 25-27 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.