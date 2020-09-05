IMSA Road Atlanta points results
IMSA

IMSA results, points, stats package after Saturday at Road Atlanta

By Nate RyanSep 5, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor became the first repeat DPi winners in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, winning their second consecutive race Saturday and moving up in the points with more strong results at Road Atlanta.

Team Penske’s No. 7 Acura duo rebounded from falling a lap down with two pit penalties in the first hour. Castroneves and Taylor led 76 of 273 laps in the six-hour race, including 49 of the final 50.

The No. 55 Mazda of Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay finished second, followed by the No. 31 Cadillac of Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque.

Other class winners at the Braselton, Georgia, road course were the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA of Simon Trummer, Scott Huffaker and Patrick Kelly in LMP2, the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE of Bruno Spengler and Connor De Phillippi in GTLM and the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher, Matt McMurry and Shinya Michimi in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi standings, the No. 10 Cadillac of Briscoe and van der Zande leads by four points over the No. 5 Cadillac of Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais.

The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor leads the GTLM standings by 14 points over the No. 4 of teammates Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin.

In GTD, Farnbacher and McMurry took a 14-point lead over Jack Hawksworth, who fell to second after leading the standings the past four races.

The No. 38 of Performance Tech Motorsport leads in LMP2.

STATS PACKAGE FOR ROAD AMERICA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Best sector times

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Sept. 25-27 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

IMSA Road Atlanta points results
Helio Castroneves celebrates his second consecutive victory in the No. 7 Acura (IMSA).

Matt Hagan gives Don Schumacher Racing its 350th NHRA victory

NHRA Don Schumacher Racing 350th victory
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS — Funny Car driver Matt Hagan gave Don Schumacher Racing its 350th victory, beating teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals.

The rain-delayed July event was completed during final qualifying Saturday for the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan raced to his second victory of the season and 35th overall, making a 3.919-second pass at 328.54 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“This is amazing and what a huge milestone to get for Don,” Hagan said about the 350th NHRA victory for the team owner of Don Schumacher Racing. “I was probably as nervous as I am running for a championship because you want to get it done for Mopar. This car is running so well, I’m just trying to do my job on the starting line.

“Don has been a big part of my career and to get a Wally on a Saturday, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Justin Ashley raced to his first Top Fuel win, going 3.958 at 267.96 to beat T.J. Zizzo in the final round of the Summernationals. Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith won the $25,000 Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle all-star bonus race Saturday, knocking off Scotty Pollacheck with a 7.244 at 175.75.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) topped qualifying for the U.S. Nationals.

Langdon had a 3.728 at 313.22, Johnson a 3.878 at 326.40 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Anderson a 6.549 at 209.52 from Friday in a Camaro, and Pollacheck rode his EBR to a 6.789 at 200.29 to breakithe track speed record.