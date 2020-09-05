As expected, the NTT IndyCar Series officially confirmed with an announcement Saturday that its Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course race weekend doubleheader has been rescheduled to Sept. 12-13.
The original Aug. 8-9 race weekend was postponed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions in Ohio that precluded fans in attendance.
It’s still unclear what kind of crowd will be present. In a release Saturday, IndyCar said race promoters will contact customers with guidance for attendance.
The Sept. 12 race at Mid-Ohio will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and the Sept. 13 race at Mid-Ohio will be at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
🗣️ WE'RE GOING @INDYCAR RACING NEXT WEEKEND!
A @Mid_Ohio doubleheader is coming up!
Next Saturday on NBCSN, and next Sunday on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/vLGyo7iBau
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 5, 2020
IndyCar has run nine of 14 races this season. After Mid-Ohio, there will be an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before the Oct. 25 season finale in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Here’s the statement from IndyCar:
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend, with doubleheader races scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue.
Green Savoree Racing Promotions will contact customers soon with guidance regarding event attendance.
Saturday's race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday's race will be broadcast on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET.