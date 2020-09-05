Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zach Osborne (450 division) and Jeremy Martin (250) continued their impressive Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series championship campaigns as points leaders won both motos Friday at the RedBud MX.

The legendary circuit is playing host to its first Friday-Monday doubleheader on the circuit, and Osborne took the holeshot in both motos for his third overall victory this season. Chase Sexton was second after finishes of third and fourth, and Justin Barcia snatched the final podium spot with a runner-up in the second moto.

It was the first time Osborne swept both motos in an Outdoor event in the premier series.

“It’s a pretty special day for me at what is an iconic track,” said the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider, who won the opening two overalls this year. “This is one of the best tracks in the world and it’s cool to grab my first ever 1-1 here.

“You never know what’s going to happen and my goal is to go out and get maximum points every time I’m on the track. The weather was cooler today, which helped, but it’s going to be important to get recovered to line back up again on Monday.”

Osborne extended his championship lead to 26 points (172-146) over fourth-place finisher Marvin Musquin.

Martin didn’t lead into the first turn of either 250 moto but rode strong performances for his fourth consecutive overall victory to open the 2020 season. RJ Hampshire, who finished second in the first moto, and Shane McElrath, runner-up in the second moto, rounded out the overall podium.

Martin leads by 12 points over Dylan Ferrandis, who was fourth Friday.

A 1️⃣-1️⃣ and the red plate for @JeremyMartin6 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6mBPGDCNFU — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) September 4, 2020

“Today’s a great day going 1-1,” the Geico Honda rider said. “It feels really good to grab another win. We’ve got a little bit of work to do in order to get better, but the grind doesn’t stop and we will get there. The team had my bike working really well all day.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series will race again Monday at RedBud National. All four motos will be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold. The opening motos will air live on MAVTV at 1 p.m. ET and the second moto will be live on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

RESULTS

Circle K RedBud 1 National (Red Bud MX, Buchanan, Michigan)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (3-4) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-6) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-3) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (4-5) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (7-8) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (10-7) Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (8-9) Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-11)

450 Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 172 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 146 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 133 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 129 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 125 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 116 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 106 Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 96 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 86 Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 77

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (1-1) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-5) Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (8-2) Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (7-3) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (6-4) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-8) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (5-7) Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, Yamaha (3-13) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (9-6) Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (11-9

250 Class Championship Standings

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 181 Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 169 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 133 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 130 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 128 Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 109 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 102 Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 94 Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 83 Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., – 69

