NHRA Shawn Langdon
Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK

Shawn Langdon ends Top Fuel winless drought at U.S. Nationals

Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Shawn Langdon powered to his first Top Fuel victory since 2016 on Sunday, beating Leah Pruett in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Langdon had a 3.705-second run at 326.32 mph against Pruett for his 17th career win at second at Indy.

“There’s been a lot of hard work that has gone into this team,” NHRA driver Shawn Langdon said. “We’ve had an awesome car the entire weekend and it’s just a great team. How much work they put into this, it’s really impressive. This is an awesome deal, and when I hit the gas I knew we had it as long as we didn’t smoke the tires.”

Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Scotty Pollacheck in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Points leader Beckman beat J.R. Todd with a 3.908 at 327.35 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the year and 32nd overall.

MILESTONE VICTORY: Matt Hagan delivers 350th for Don Schumacher Racing

Enders raced to her first victory of the season and 27th of her career, topping Matt Hartford with a 6.606 at 208.55 in a Camaro.

Pollacheck rode an EBR to his first career victory, going 6.790 at 200.53 in the final round against Andrew Hines to break the track speed record.

NHRA Shawn Langdon
Shawn Langdon celebrates with Kalitta Motorsports owner Connie Kalitta after Langdon’s Top Fuel victory Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway (Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK).

Pierre Gasly earns stunning inaugural Formula One victory at Monza

F1 Pierre Gasly wins
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
MONZA, Italy — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling race that saw six-time champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit of many prior wins Sunday.

It was Gasly’s first win in Formula One.

The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on a surreal-looking podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position, but he was given the stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when closed.

The Mercedes driver finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly, who was emotional as he crossed the line to become the first French winner at any GP since Olivier Panis in 1996.

“It was such a crazy race. The car was fast, and to go through so much in the space of 18 months. First podium last year (in Brazil), now first victory in Monza. I have no words,” said Gasly, who was dropped by Red Bull last year.

Pierre Gasly takes a moment on the podium after winning the Italian Grand Prix (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images).

Gasly celebrated wildly with his team but then, after the trophy presentation, was seen sitting down on the top spot of the podium alone. He had a moment to reflect on his achievement, as he took a swig of champagne surrounded by ticker-tape.

“I would have never expected that a year ago,” said Gasly, who had started 10th on the grid. “The podium was already unexpected, a big, big highlight last year.

“I sat down, and I had a lot of things crossing my mind, obviously first of all my family, my friends, and all the people who supported me. You just remember everything you’ve been through … It was a very special moment. It’s been a crazy ride in the last few months. It’s just unbelievable, I’m still struggling to realize what we’ve just achieved.”

Sainz hustled Gasly all the way to the checkered flag as both strove for their first win.

“It’s incredible that I am halfway disappointed with P2,” Sainz said. “I wouldn’t have believed that I would have got a chance to fight for victory today. I think it’s what we deserved.

“We need to be proud of that, we need to be proud of the pace of the car.”

Ferrari’s abysmal weekend continued as Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 7 and he limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. It was the four-time champion’s first DNF at Monza in his 14th start.

His teammate Charles Leclerc had made it into fourth but lost the rear of the car under acceleration through Parabolica on Lap 25 and crashed into the barriers, causing the race to be red-flagged.

By that time Hamilton’s penalty had been announced. Hamilton had pitted immediately after the safety car had been deployed after Kevin Magnussen broke down but was unaware the pit lane was closed as the marshals recovered Magnussen’s Haas.

Antonio Giovinazzi received the same sanction.

Hamilton served his penalty shortly after a 27-minute delay while the barriers were repaired. The British driver emerged last on Lap 29, more than 30 seconds behind Gasly, but passed eight cars and secured a bonus point for the fastest lap following his punishment.

“My race wasn’t meant to be today but what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger,” Hamilton said. “It was a long pit stop but once I finally caught everybody I enjoyed that bit of a battle.

“We didn’t do a great job with the pit stop. I didn’t see those boards and take responsibility for that and it’s something I’ll learn from. To get seventh and still get the fastest lap is still some good points so I’ll definitely take it.”

In an emotional farewell, Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi offered touching tributes on their cooldown laps to deputy principal Claire Williams, who is leaving her family’s team with her father, Sir Frank.