F1 Pierre Gasly wins
Pierre Gasly earns stunning inaugural Formula One victory at Monza

Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
MONZA, Italy — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a thrilling race that saw six-time champion Lewis Hamilton given a 10-second penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit of many prior wins Sunday.

It was Gasly’s first win in Formula One.

The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on a surreal-looking podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position, but he was given the stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when closed.

The Mercedes driver finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly.

Ferrari’s abysmal weekend continued as Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 7 and he limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. It was the four-time champion’s first DNF at Monza in his 14th start.

His teammate Charles Leclerc had made it into fourth but lost the rear of the car under acceleration through Parabolica on Lap 25 and crashed into the barriers, causing the race to be red-flagged.

By that time Hamilton’s penalty had been announced. Hamilton had pitted immediately after the safety car had been deployed after Kevin Magnussen broke down but was unaware the pit lane was closed as the marshals recovered Magnussen’s Haas.

Antonio Giovinazzi received the same sanction.

In an emotional farewell, Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi offered touching tributes on their cooldown laps to deputy principal Claire Williams, who is leaving her family’s team with her father, Sir Frank.

Matt Hagan gives Don Schumacher Racing its 350th NHRA victory

NHRA Don Schumacher Racing 350th victory
Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Funny Car driver Matt Hagan gave Don Schumacher Racing its 350th victory, beating teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals.

The rain-delayed July event was completed during final qualifying Saturday for the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan raced to his second victory of the season and 35th overall, making a 3.919-second pass at 328.54 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“This is amazing and what a huge milestone to get for Don,” Hagan said about the 350th NHRA victory for the team owner of Don Schumacher Racing. “I was probably as nervous as I am running for a championship because you want to get it done for Mopar. This car is running so well, I’m just trying to do my job on the starting line.

“Don has been a big part of my career and to get a Wally on a Saturday, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Justin Ashley raced to his first Top Fuel win, going 3.958 at 267.96 to beat T.J. Zizzo in the final round of the Summernationals. Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith won the $25,000 Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle all-star bonus race Saturday, knocking off Scotty Pollacheck with a 7.244 at 175.75.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) topped qualifying for the U.S. Nationals.

Langdon had a 3.728 at 313.22, Johnson a 3.878 at 326.40 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Anderson a 6.549 at 209.52 from Friday in a Camaro, and Pollacheck rode his EBR to a 6.789 at 200.29 to breakithe track speed record.