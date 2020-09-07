F1 Ferrari trouble
MARK THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ferrari’s Formula One troubles deepen after double failure at Monza

Associated PressSep 7, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Ferrari is in trouble: Double trouble for the F1 stalwart.

In its worst display at its home circuit for 70 years, both Ferrari cars failed to finish the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian team has had double retirements at the so-called Temple of Speed before – with the last such incident coming in 1995.

But never before at Monza has Ferrari not featured either in the top 10 of the grid or in the race result, at least with one car.

“This is the worst conclusion of a difficult weekend,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said. “Already yesterday (qualifying) was very difficult. Not finishing the race is even worse.”

After an appalling performance at the Belgian GP, with the cars finishing 13th and 14th, Ferrari was hoping for something better on home soil.

But Ferrari endured a miserable Saturday, and its problems only worsened during the race itself. Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 6 and limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. His teammate Charles Leclerc crashed on Lap 25, causing the race to be red-flagged.

At least no Ferrari fans were there to see it because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It was a far cry from last year when Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans on the iconic podium at Monza after he ended the team’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit.

The Italian national anthem did ring out, but it was for the AlphaTauri team after driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory.

“This year’s very different. I think probably in that regard it’s good there are no fans,” Vettel said. “Life is like this. It always depends from where you’re looking.”

Vettel added “we have to keep our head up and look forward to next week and look at the positives even if they are very few.”

Ferrari will be hoping to do a lot better at next weekend’s race, which is also in Italy, at Mugello. The 5.245-kilometer (3.259-mile) circuit has never previously hosted an F1 race.

There will be a limited number of fans allowed for the first time this season, and it will also be Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

However, in a season in which Ferrari is going from bad to worse, expectations are low.

Vettel is a four-time champion but hasn’t finished in the top five this season – and has been 10th or lower in four races – while both cars have retired in two of the eight races (Styrian GP and Italian GP), with Leclerc also failing to finish the Spanish GP.

“It’s clear in terms of expectations you see where we are. It’s not that we can expect an awful lot,” Vettel said. “I hope in Mugello we are in a little bit better place, but that doesn’t mean that we are fighting for the podium so you need to be realistic.

“Expectations are very low but hopefully we have a smooth weekend, a weekend without trouble. That would be a good start.”

The last time Ferrari finished lower than fifth in the Constructors’ Championship came in 1980. The team is currently sixth, and some already will be looking to forget this season, which is not even at the halfway stage.

Not Binotto.

“We shouldn’t forget anything, we need to learn,” he said. “This season will make us stronger.”

Shawn Langdon ends Top Fuel winless drought at U.S. Nationals

NHRA Shawn Langdon
Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK
Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Shawn Langdon powered to his first Top Fuel victory since 2016 on Sunday, beating Leah Pruett in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Langdon had a 3.705-second run at 326.32 mph against Pruett for his 17th career win at second at Indy.

“There’s been a lot of hard work that has gone into this team,” NHRA driver Shawn Langdon said. “We’ve had an awesome car the entire weekend and it’s just a great team. How much work they put into this, it’s really impressive. This is an awesome deal, and when I hit the gas I knew we had it as long as we didn’t smoke the tires.”

Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Scotty Pollacheck in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Points leader Beckman beat J.R. Todd with a 3.908 at 327.35 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the year and 32nd overall.

Enders raced to her first victory of the season and 27th of her career, topping Matt Hartford with a 6.606 at 208.55 in a Camaro.

Pollacheck rode an EBR to his first career victory, going 6.790 at 200.53 in the final round against Andrew Hines to break the track speed record.

NHRA Shawn Langdon
Shawn Langdon celebrates with Kalitta Motorsports owner Connie Kalitta after Langdon's Top Fuel victory Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway (Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK).