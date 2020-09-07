Kyle Larson finally conquered Huset’s Speedway and extended his World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory lead in the process.
Larson took the lead from Gio Scelzi on a restart and stayed in first for the final 11 laps to capture his series-high 10th victory of the season Sunday.
“It’s definitely cool to get a win here,” Larson said pocketing $20,000 for his 18th career victory on the Outlaws sprint car circuit. “I love bull rings. It had a big curb there. A lot of fun. Really tricky.”
. @dirtvision REPLAY: Kyle Larson holds off the field and conquers @HusetsSD for his 10th win of the season! #LiveNOS pic.twitter.com/seFsqbpyqR
— World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 7, 2020
James McFadden finished second after starting 11th, and David Gravel was third. Scelzi finished fourth.
It was a redemptive triumph for Larson, who was leading at the Brandon, South Dakota, track with five laps remaining Saturday but finished 16th because of damage from a flat tire.
In his Aug. 2 debut at Huset’s Speedway, Larson crashed on the third lap of a heat race, ending a record eight-race winning streak in the All Star Circuit of Champions and totaling the No. 57 sprint car that he had driven to more than a couple of dozen victories this season.
Team owner Paul Silva built a new car, and Larson has rediscovered his winning ways over the past month (even in a dirt late model for the first time).
“The restarts weren’t working out for me early and I made a couple mistakes on some of the restarts,” Larson said about Sunday’s race. “We were on it pretty good those last few restarts. I was able to get by Gravel, and (Scelzi) shocked me when he took the top.
“I felt like that was a really smart move to take the top because we’re starting to get good runs on the restarts starting up there. I think it was just his first time up there and spun his tires a little bit and I was able to get a good run down here in the moisture and get clear and lead the rest of the way.”
In the Outlaws championship standings, Brad Sweet, Larson’s brother in law, finished fifth Sunday and extended his lead to 14 points ahead of Logan Schuchart, who was ninth.
NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas, for a Sept. 11-12 doubleheader.
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson [4][$20,000]; 2. 9-James McFadden [11][$7,500]; 3. 41-David Gravel [2][$4,200]; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi [1][$2,800]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [12][$2,500]; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3][$2,300]; 7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [8][$2,200]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz [20][$2,100]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [21][$2,050]; 10. 14-Parker Price-Miller [6][$2,000]; 11. 11K-Kraig Kinser [16][$1,500]; 12. 44S-Trey Starks [15][$1,200]; 13. 7-Justin Henderson [17][$1,100]; 14. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey [7][$1,050]; 15. 2-Carson Macedo [5][$1,000]; 16. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$1,000]; 17. 2C-Wayne Johnson [24][$1,000]; 18. 13-Sammy Swindell [23][$1,000]; 19. 17A-Austin McCarl [19][$1,000]; 20. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [10][$1,000]; 21. 83-Daryn Pittman [18][$1,000]; 22. 7S-Jason Sides [22][$1,000]; 23. 19-Paige Polyak [13][$1,000]; 24. 33M-Mason Daniel [14][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: Gio Scelzi 1-24, Kyle Larson 25-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 15-Donny Schatz[+12]