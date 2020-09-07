Kyle Larson Huset's Speedway
Trent Gower/World of Outlaws

Kyle Larson rebounds at Huset’s with 10th Outlaws sprint car win of year

By NBC Sports StaffSep 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Kyle Larson finally conquered Huset’s Speedway and extended his World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory lead in the process.

Larson took the lead from Gio Scelzi on a restart and stayed in first for the final 11 laps to capture his series-high 10th victory of the season Sunday.

“It’s definitely cool to get a win here,” Larson said pocketing $20,000 for his 18th career victory on the Outlaws sprint car circuit. “I love bull rings. It had a big curb there. A lot of fun. Really tricky.”

James McFadden finished second after starting 11th, and David Gravel was third. Scelzi finished fourth.

It was a redemptive triumph for Larson, who was leading at the Brandon, South Dakota, track with five laps remaining Saturday but finished 16th because of damage from a flat tire.

In his Aug. 2 debut at Huset’s Speedway, Larson crashed on the third lap of a heat race, ending a record eight-race winning streak in the All Star Circuit of Champions and totaling the No. 57 sprint car that he had driven to more than a couple of dozen victories this season.

Team owner Paul Silva built a new car, and Larson has rediscovered his winning ways over the past month (even in a dirt late model for the first time).

“The restarts weren’t working out for me early and I made a couple mistakes on some of the restarts,” Larson said about Sunday’s race. “We were on it pretty good those last few restarts. I was able to get by Gravel, and (Scelzi) shocked me when he took the top.

“I felt like that was a really smart move to take the top because we’re starting to get good runs on the restarts starting up there. I think it was just his first time up there and spun his tires a little bit and I was able to get a good run down here in the moisture and get clear and lead the rest of the way.”

In the Outlaws championship standings, Brad Sweet, Larson’s brother in law, finished fifth Sunday and extended his lead to  14 points ahead of Logan Schuchart, who was ninth.

NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas, for a Sept. 11-12 doubleheader.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson [4][$20,000]; 2. 9-James McFadden [11][$7,500]; 3. 41-David Gravel [2][$4,200]; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi [1][$2,800]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [12][$2,500]; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3][$2,300]; 7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [8][$2,200]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz [20][$2,100]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [21][$2,050]; 10. 14-Parker Price-Miller [6][$2,000]; 11. 11K-Kraig Kinser [16][$1,500]; 12. 44S-Trey Starks [15][$1,200]; 13. 7-Justin Henderson [17][$1,100]; 14. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey [7][$1,050]; 15. 2-Carson Macedo [5][$1,000]; 16. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$1,000]; 17. 2C-Wayne Johnson [24][$1,000]; 18. 13-Sammy Swindell [23][$1,000]; 19. 17A-Austin McCarl [19][$1,000]; 20. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [10][$1,000]; 21. 83-Daryn Pittman [18][$1,000]; 22. 7S-Jason Sides [22][$1,000]; 23. 19-Paige Polyak [13][$1,000]; 24. 33M-Mason Daniel [14][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: Gio Scelzi 1-24, Kyle Larson 25-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 15-Donny Schatz[+12]

Ferrari’s Formula One troubles deepen after double failure at Monza

F1 Ferrari trouble
MARK THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 7, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Ferrari is in trouble: Double trouble for the F1 stalwart.

In its worst display at its home circuit for 70 years, both Ferrari cars failed to finish the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian team has had double retirements at the so-called Temple of Speed before – with the last such incident coming in 1995.

But never before at Monza has Ferrari not featured either in the top 10 of the grid or in the race result, at least with one car.

“This is the worst conclusion of a difficult weekend,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said. “Already yesterday (qualifying) was very difficult. Not finishing the race is even worse.”

After an appalling performance at the Belgian GP, with the cars finishing 13th and 14th, Ferrari was hoping for something better on home soil.

But Ferrari endured a miserable Saturday, and its problems only worsened during the race itself. Sebastian Vettel had a brake failure on Lap 6 and limped into the pits with his right-rear brake disc in flames. His teammate Charles Leclerc crashed on Lap 25, causing the race to be red-flagged.

At least no Ferrari fans were there to see it because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It was a far cry from last year when Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans on the iconic podium at Monza after he ended the team’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit.

The Italian national anthem did ring out, but it was for the AlphaTauri team after driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory.

“This year’s very different. I think probably in that regard it’s good there are no fans,” Vettel said. “Life is like this. It always depends from where you’re looking.”

Vettel added “we have to keep our head up and look forward to next week and look at the positives even if they are very few.”

Ferrari will be hoping to do a lot better at next weekend’s race, which is also in Italy, at Mugello. The 5.245-kilometer (3.259-mile) circuit has never previously hosted an F1 race.

There will be a limited number of fans allowed for the first time this season, and it will also be Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

However, in a season in which Ferrari is going from bad to worse, expectations are low.

Vettel is a four-time champion but hasn’t finished in the top five this season – and has been 10th or lower in four races – while both cars have retired in two of the eight races (Styrian GP and Italian GP), with Leclerc also failing to finish the Spanish GP.

“It’s clear in terms of expectations you see where we are. It’s not that we can expect an awful lot,” Vettel said. “I hope in Mugello we are in a little bit better place, but that doesn’t mean that we are fighting for the podium so you need to be realistic.

“Expectations are very low but hopefully we have a smooth weekend, a weekend without trouble. That would be a good start.”

The last time Ferrari finished lower than fifth in the Constructors’ Championship came in 1980. The team is currently sixth, and some already will be looking to forget this season, which is not even at the halfway stage.

Not Binotto.

“We shouldn’t forget anything, we need to learn,” he said. “This season will make us stronger.”