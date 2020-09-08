Adam Cianciarulo scores first Pro Motocross 450 victory at RedBud

By Nate RyanSep 8, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Despite being injured in a fall during the second moto, Adam Cianciarulo hung on Monday for his first overall 450 victory in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

In only his fifth start in the premier class, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rookie finished first and third during the second national event in four days at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, the first Outdoors weekend doubleheader sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve won and you start to miss that winning feeling,” said Cianciarulo, who won the 2019 Pro Motocross title in 250 but battled injuries this season after moving in the 450 class of Supercross. “This is a cool place to grab my first 450 Class win.”

Cianciarulo took the holeshot in both motos, holding off a charge by three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac to win the opener. He was leading in the second moto when he collided with a lapped rider but was able to remount and finish third behind Blake Baggett and points leader Zach Osborne.

Adam Cianciarulo celebrates Monday at RedBud, where he won his first 450 overall Pro Motocross event (Align Media).

“I had a rough start to the day in practice and I think my finger might be broken, but I just tried to keep a positive mindset,” Cianciarulo said. “I felt a lot more comfortable in the second moto after leading the first moto, but had a small mishap that prevented what I wanted, which is a 1-1. You’re always going through ups-and-downs in this sport, which I experienced a few weeks ago, and now here I am on top of the world.”

Baggett, who was sixth in the first moto, finished second overall. Osborne was third after finishing fourth and second, extending the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider’s championship lead through five rounds to 28 points over Marvin Musquin.

“Today, I just felt a little flat all day,” said Osborne, who had swept the RedBud opener last Friday. “To come out ahead of some of my championship rivals was good and we did damage control. I’m stoked with the day. I didn’t feel as good as I did on Friday, which is something I sort of expected. Overall, I’m happy with the day.”

In the 250 class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire won the overall with finishes of second and third. Shane McElrath and Jeremy Martin won the 250 motos, and Martin maintained a nine-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis, whom he collided with during the first moto.

“I knew we were racing for the championship and that it was going to come down to this and that Dylan was going to get aggressive,” Martin said. “That’s racing and I guess it’s on now. You’re not going to break me. I remember laying in the hospital with a broken back and the road I had to take to get back to where I am now. I’m ready to dig deep and put up a fight.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will hold its sixth round Sept. 19 at Spring Creek Raceway.

RESULTS

Circle K RedBud 2 National (Red Bud MX, Buchanan, Michigan)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-3)
  2. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (6-1)
  3. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (4-2)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-4)
  5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-7)
  6. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (8-5)
  7. Joey Savatgy, , Suzuki (7-8)
  8. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-10)
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (10-6)
  10. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (9-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 212
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 184
  3. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 170
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 165
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 160
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 146
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 140
  8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 125
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 112
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 97

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-3)
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (5-2)
  3. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (1-10)
  4. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (11-1)
  5. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-4)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-8)
  7. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (7-5)
  8. Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, Yamaha (4-13)
  9. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (8-9)
  10. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (15-6)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 216
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 207
  3. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 170
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 166
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 158
  6. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 132
  7. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 127
  8. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 125
  9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 101
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 95
RJ Hampshire scored the overall 250 victory Monday at RedBud (Align Media).

Lewis Hamilton forms team to race in Extreme E electric SUV series

By Nate RyanSep 8, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton has formed a team to compete in the Extreme E Series, the environmentally conscious series that will race 550-horsepower electric SUVs next year.

The circuit will compete around the world in five locations threatened by climate change.

Hamilton’s team will be X44, a reference to the six-time Formula One champion’s Mercedes.

“Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” Hamilton said in a series release.

“Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula One mean that I won’t be operationally involved in X44, but I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life.

“Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus. Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact. Not only will we visit remote locations facing the front line of the climate crisis, we will also work closely with these locations and leading climate experts to share our knowledge and leave behind a positive legacy in each location which goes far beyond the race track.

EXTREME DIRECTIONWhy Extreme E interested Chip Ganassi Racing

“As Founder of X44, I am looking forward to building my team around important values such as sustainability and equality. None of us are perfect and we all have improvements to make, but I am excited to use our platform to highlight the most serious issues facing our planet and the solutions we can all be part of.”

The series will consist of eight teams (including Ganassi and Andretti Autosport), and each will have a male and female driver who will trade  stints in the events.

Here’s the release from Extreme E:

08 September, London: Six-Time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton today announced the creation of his very own race team, X44, which will make its debut in Extreme E, the groundbreaking new electric off-road racing series.

Named with reference to Lewis’s own racing number, X44 will enter Season 1 of the Extreme E Championship, with its first X Prix race scheduled to take place in early 2021.

As the team’s founder, he will not be behind the wheel or involved on a day to day basis but he will put the learnings of his motorsport career into practice to help guide the creation of a dedicated and competitive team.

X44 and its Extreme E competitors will race electric vehicles in five remote locations; arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier, and coastal; which are already damaged or severely under threat of climate change from a range of serious issues including melting ice caps, deforestation, desertification and rising sea levels.

In addition to raising awareness for climate issues, the series has established a Legacy Programme which involves working alongside the communities in its locations to leave positive impact dependent on local needs. Overseen by an independent Scientific Committee composed of leading climate experts from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, Extreme E will provide a template for how racing, and the wider sports industry, can have a positive impact on the planet. 

To minimise environmental impact, the races will not be open to spectators, with fans instead following the action through live TV broadcast, and on social media. The command centre for the championship series will be on board the RMS St. Helena, a ship which is undergoing a multi-million Euro transformation to minimise emissions and transform her into the operations, logistics, accommodation and garage base for the championship.

The single-design electric vehicle driven by X44, and all other competitors, is at the cutting edge of innovation for electric vehicles, and through them Extreme E hopes to develop tech which will find its way into everyday use, paving the way for a less carbon intensive future.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO at Extreme E commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Lewis Hamilton and his X44 team to Extreme E. Like us, Lewis is hugely passionate about motorsport, but also shares our belief that we can use sport to highlight subjects which are vital to the world, such as climate change and equality.

“Lewis is one of the most successful drivers of all time, and we’re all excited to see how his X44 team performs on and off the race track under his incredible guidance. A huge welcome to the Extreme E family Lewis!”

X44 will provide opportunities to the next generation of drivers, engineers and technicians and will be dedicated to developing world class talent, providing an inclusive culture and promoting diversity. The on-event race team will be made up of seven personnel including a professional female and male driver.

The series vehicle, an E-SUV named ODYSSEY 21, is at the cutting edge of innovation for electric vehicles. Manufactured by Spark Racing Technology, it can go from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, at gradients of up to 130 percent. With a battery produced by Williams Advanced Engineering, it encompasses a niobium-reinforced steel alloy tubular frame, and its purpose built tyres, designed by Continental Tyres, are the most extreme the company has ever produced.

Extreme E is utilising its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, sustainability, and equality. The series goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most remote environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender equal motorsport platform.

X44 joins a roster of already announced teams and drivers including Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti United (USA), Abt and HWA (Germany), Techeetah (Indonesia), QEV Technologies (Spain), and fellow British owned outfit Veloce Racing.