IndyCar Mid-Ohio fan guidelines
James Black/IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races are allowed up to 6,000 fans in attendance

By Nate RyanSep 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series and Green Savoree Racing Promotions announced fan guidelines Tuesday that will allow up to 6,000 for races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.

In accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and a statewide mask mandate, everyone will be required to wear facial coverings while on track property indoors or outdoors. All fans will enter through Gate 1 and be subject to temperature checks and health screenings. Social distancing of up at least 6 feet must be maintained.

The 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course will play host to a pair of 75-lap races on Sept. 12-13. IndyCar confirmed the doubleheader race weekend after it was rescheduled from Aug. 8-9.

A limited number of tickets remain but will be sold only in advance at midohio.com.

IndyCar Series practice will take place Saturday from 10:45 a.m.-noon ET with qualifying at 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s qualifying session will be held at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Saturday’s race will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Practice and qualifying will be available on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s the release from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

LEXINGTON, Ohio (September 8, 2020) – After working with the Ohio Governor’s office and local health officials to confirm a reschedule date, INDYCAR and Green Savoree Racing Promotions have released the details and protocols for limited spectator attendance at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course set for this weekend, September 11-13.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that a variance to the Ohio Department of Health Director’s Order has been granted for a total up to 6,000 spectators to attend. Currently purchased event tickets and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be valid for entry. A very limited number of tickets remain for sale at midohio.com on a first come, first serve basis. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate during the race weekend.
“We greatly appreciate Governor Mike DeWine’s leadership and support in granting the variance to the sports order to allow a limited number of spectators to attend The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “Our team would also like to thank Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Interim Health Director Lance Himes and Morrow County Health Commissioner Stephanie Bragg for their guidance and time to review our plans.”
The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be a doubleheader weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with 75-lap races on both Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in Lexington, Ohio. NBC Sports coverage of the doubleheader weekend will begin Saturday with Race 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continue with Sunday’s Race 2 coverage on NBC at 1:00 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying sessions will be available for live streaming on NBC Sports Gold.
“We’re looking forward to an exciting NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Green Savoree has been an outstanding partner throughout this process, working diligently with the Ohio Governor’s office to ensure the right protocols and procedures are in place to host a limited number of spectators,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp. “Our doubleheader will provide an action-packed and thrilling experience for fans on site and viewers tuning in via NBCSN on Saturday and NBC on Sunday.”
In accordance with Ohio’s statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear facial coverings while indoors or outdoors on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course property. All spectators will enter the facility through Gate 1. They will also be subject to a temperature check and health screening upon entry. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing must be maintained while on property.
“It’s exciting to open our gates to fans again this weekend. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is one of Ohio’s premier annual events,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “For those who attend, we ask for everyone’s cooperation and adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols which will be in place to make this a great weekend for us all.”
Fans should visitmidohio.com/covid19 for more information on the essential health and safety protocols and social distancing procedures. Additional answers to common questions can be found at midohio.com/covid19faq as well as information for those who had purchased grandstand seats, paddock and pit passes since these areas will be closed during The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run its 36th and 37th races in its history at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The green flag will drop at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 12, and then at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13. The weekend schedule will also feature doubleheader races for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and tripleheader events for the Cooper Tires UF2000 Championship, both part of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires development ladder for professional open-wheel racing’s rising stars. The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will also hold two races across the weekend adding some full-fender entertainment. The complete weekend schedule is available online at midohio.com.
Past Mid-Ohio winner Alexander Rossi and other Andretti Autosport drivers greet fans at a 2019 autograph signing (Chris Jones/IndyCar).

Adam Cianciarulo scores first Pro Motocross 450 victory at RedBud

By Nate RyanSep 8, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Despite being injured in a fall during the second moto, Adam Cianciarulo hung on Monday for his first overall 450 victory in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

In only his fifth start in the premier class, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rookie finished first and third during the second national event in four days at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, the first Outdoors weekend doubleheader sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve won and you start to miss that winning feeling,” said Cianciarulo, who won the 2019 Pro Motocross title in 250 but battled injuries this season after moving in the 450 class of Supercross. “This is a cool place to grab my first 450 Class win.”

Cianciarulo took the holeshot in both motos, holding off a charge by three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac to win the opener. He was leading in the second moto when he collided with a lapped rider but was able to remount and finish third behind Blake Baggett and points leader Zach Osborne.

Pro Motocross Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo celebrates Monday at RedBud, where he won his first 450 overall Pro Motocross event (Align Media).

“I had a rough start to the day in practice and I think my finger might be broken, but I just tried to keep a positive mindset,” Cianciarulo said. “I felt a lot more comfortable in the second moto after leading the first moto, but had a small mishap that prevented what I wanted, which is a 1-1. You’re always going through ups-and-downs in this sport, which I experienced a few weeks ago, and now here I am on top of the world.”

Baggett, who was sixth in the first moto, finished second overall. Osborne was third after finishing fourth and second, extending the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider’s championship lead through five rounds to 28 points over Marvin Musquin.

“Today, I just felt a little flat all day,” said Osborne, who had swept the RedBud opener last Friday. “To come out ahead of some of my championship rivals was good and we did damage control. I’m stoked with the day. I didn’t feel as good as I did on Friday, which is something I sort of expected. Overall, I’m happy with the day.”

In the 250 class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire won the overall with finishes of second and third. Shane McElrath and Jeremy Martin won the 250 motos, and Martin maintained a nine-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis, whom he collided with during the first moto.

“I knew we were racing for the championship and that it was going to come down to this and that Dylan was going to get aggressive,” Martin said. “That’s racing and I guess it’s on now. You’re not going to break me. I remember laying in the hospital with a broken back and the road I had to take to get back to where I am now. I’m ready to dig deep and put up a fight.”

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will hold its sixth round Sept. 19 at Spring Creek Raceway.

RESULTS

Circle K RedBud 2 National (Red Bud MX, Buchanan, Michigan)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-3)
  2. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (6-1)
  3. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (4-2)
  4. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-4)
  5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-7)
  6. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (8-5)
  7. Joey Savatgy, , Suzuki (7-8)
  8. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-10)
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (10-6)
  10. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (9-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

  1. Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 212
  2. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 184
  3. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 170
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 165
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 160
  6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 146
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 140
  8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 125
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 112
  10. Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 97

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-3)
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (5-2)
  3. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (1-10)
  4. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (11-1)
  5. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (6-4)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-8)
  7. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (7-5)
  8. Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, Yamaha (4-13)
  9. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (8-9)
  10. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (15-6)

250 Class Championship Standings

  1. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 216
  2. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 207
  3. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 170
  4. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 166
  5. Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 158
  6. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 132
  7. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 127
  8. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 125
  9. Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 101
  10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 95
RJ Hampshire scored the overall 250 victory Monday at RedBud (Align Media).