The NTT IndyCar Series and Green Savoree Racing Promotions announced fan guidelines Tuesday that will allow up to 6,000 for races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.

In accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and a statewide mask mandate, everyone will be required to wear facial coverings while on track property indoors or outdoors. All fans will enter through Gate 1 and be subject to temperature checks and health screenings. Social distancing of up at least 6 feet must be maintained.

The 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course will play host to a pair of 75-lap races on Sept. 12-13. IndyCar confirmed the doubleheader race weekend after it was rescheduled from Aug. 8-9.

A limited number of tickets remain but will be sold only in advance at midohio.com.

IndyCar Series practice will take place Saturday from 10:45 a.m.-noon ET with qualifying at 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s qualifying session will be held at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Saturday’s race will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Practice and qualifying will be available on NBC Sports Gold.

Event Update: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio has been rescheduled to September 11-13, 2020 Limited tickets available online only on a first come, first serve basis. NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/7j0hzrDKhK pic.twitter.com/gnKXPy7brf — Mid-Ohio (@Mid_Ohio) September 8, 2020

Here’s the release from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: