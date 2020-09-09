Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series’ 2020 season will begin its stretch run with a doubleheader weekend schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Saturday-Sunday race weekend doubleheader will be the beginning of five consecutive races on road and street courses to close the season.

After Mid-Ohio, the circuit will race Oct. 2-3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and then close the season Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

INDYCAR ON NBC: How to watch the rest of the 2020 season

Mid-Ohio will be open to a limited crowd because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Points leader Scott Dixon won IndyCar’s race last year at Mid-Ohio, leading 38 of the final 45 laps and fending off a strong charge by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist to win by 0.093 seconds.

IndyCar will be on track only Saturday and Sunday, but its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 ladder series will be on track starting Friday and also racing multiple times during the weekend.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, Sept. 11

8:30 a.m. — USF2000 practice

10:30 a.m. — Indy Pro 2000 practice

11:30 a.m. — USF2000 qualifying 1

1:30 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 qualifying 1

2:30 p.m. — USF2000 qualifying 2

4:10 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, Sept. 12

8:30 a.m. — USF2000 Race 1

10:45 a.m.-noon — NTT IndyCar Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)

12:15 p.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

1:05 p.m. — USF2000 Race 2

2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series qualifying 1

5 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Race 1 on NBCSN

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. — Indy Pro 2000 Race 2

10:15 a.m. — IndyCar qualifying 2 (NBC Sports Gold)

11:15 a.m. — USF2000 Race 3

1:05 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series Race 2 on NBC